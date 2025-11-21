ATV Host Receives Death Threats Over Orban Interview

More than a week ago, Egon Ronai conducted an interview with Prime Minister Viktor Orban on ATV’s program Mérleg. Since then, the conversation has been viewed more than one million times. However, as 24.hu reported, a regrettable fact is that since the interview aired, the host has also received death threats.

PM Viktor Orban and show host Egon Ronai. Source: Facebook

Just last week, Mr. Ronai explained that by now it had become part of the journalistic work to face the most extreme positive and negative reactions on social media after an interview. At the time, he regarded only the sheer volume of negative reactions as unusual — but the situation has since escalated.

ATV will not tolerate that show host Egon Ronai, who conducted the Orban interview seen by one million viewers, is receiving death threats online. The television channel will file a report in every such case,

– the channel told Blikk, which also reported that what saddened staff members the most was discovering that colleagues working for other outlets had also made statements which, according to ATV’s management, constitute criminal offenses.

“Mr. Ronai is obviously walking half a meter above the ground right now; he considers it the peak of his career that after ages he became the first ‘opposition’ figure with whom Orban agreed to speak, instead of, having reached the apex of a thoroughly manipulated professional life and tormented by the realization, shooting himself in the head — or at least resigning,” wrote Andras Bruck, a columnist for Life and Literature, in a Facebook post published Saturday. Because of this, ATV’s CEO, Szilard S. Nemeth, decided to take legal action.

We will protect our colleagues from attacks they are no longer obliged to endure, and therefore we are filing charges over the death threats against Egon Ronai,

– the CEO said, adding that there are several ongoing cases in which, in the channel’s view, one of its hosts has become the victim of a criminal offense.

ATV is relying on Rule 332/A of the criminal code, in force since January 1, which states that anyone who, before a wide audience via an electronic communications network, uses or publishes any expression, depiction, or image or audio recording that expresses an intent or wish to commit a violent, lethal, or particularly cruel offense against an identifiable person or persons — if no more serious crime is committed — is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year of imprisonment.

