Brussels Is Clearly Disconcerted by No One — and Nothing

It has become blatantly obvious that, despite rampant corruption in Ukrainian, the leadership of the European Union has fully committed itself to Kyiv. Brussels appears no longer bothered by anyone or anything — not even by Ukraine’s corruption — when it comes to backing the war. According to analyst Laszlo Dornfeld, EU leadership has now tied its entire political legitimacy to the fate of the Zelensky government. Dornfeld added that the same fierce pro-Ukraine stance can be seen in parties serving Brussels’ interests — in Hungary’s case, the Tisza Party.

Brém-Nagy Márton
2025. 11. 19. 17:02
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (AFP)
Ukraine is currently being shaken by the biggest corruption scandal in its history, with the trail reaching all the way into the president’s office. Yet this seems to trouble Brussels not at all, as EU leaders remain bent on funding Ukraine with money taken from European taxpayers.

Brüsszelt továbbra is csak Ukrajna érdekli
Brussels continues to focus solely on Ukraine (Photo: Ritzau Scanpix)

Amid the unfolding scandal, we asked Laszlo Dornfeld, senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, for his assessment.

“Brussels clearly isn’t troubled by anyone or anything anymore when it comes to supporting the war. Even with Trump's election in the U.S. and Washington’s shift toward a peace agenda, they remain committed to Ukraine to the bitter end,” the analyst said.

What we’re seeing is that Brussels has tied its entire political legitimacy to the fate of the Zelensky administration. So even though we know that the €190 billion sent from the EU never reached its intended goals, they still want to pour tens of billions more into the war,

Dornfeld emphasized.

According to the analyst, Brussels continues to push this money toward Kyiv even though Ukraine’s wartime mafia has now demonstrably stolen massive sums of it. Worse still, the EU is promising funds it simply does not have — if they had the money in the budget, they wouldn’t be going door-to-door begging member states for it.

The same pro-Ukraine zeal is visible among among Brussels-aligned parties — in Hungary, that means the Tisza Party," Dornfeld stated, adding, “The expectation placed on them is obvious: they must find the money somewhere. That’s why the globalist-liberal public figures orbiting Tisza keep talking about raising taxes and cutting benefits.

According to Dornfeld, Brussels needs this money so it can continue funneling it to Ukraine — and Peter Magyar is dutifully carrying out every one of their wishes. As a case in point, he pointed to Gyorgy Rasko — closely connected to the Tisza Party — recently traveling to Warsaw to discuss Ukraine’s EU accession, despite having no authorization whatsoever from the Hungarian people.

Brussels More Interested in Ukraine Than in Europeans 

Dornfeld says it is obvious from all this that EU leadership cares more about Ukraine than about the people of Europe, as the €190 billion sent to Kyiv is painfully missing from the EU budget. Yet Brussels insists the money must come from somewhere — and is therefore preparing to cut financial support in other areas.

At the same time," the expert stressed, "Ukraine is not Brussels’ ultimate goal — merely a crucial tool in its hands. By invoking the threat of war, Brussels can more easily push its political agenda. And it hopes that through Ukraine’s accession, it can finally reshape the EU in its own image — creating a new empire, a kind of United States of Europe,

he explained.

“A new imperial structure headquartered in Brussels, one in which sovereign member states no longer exist — only provinces. This is what 'giving up a little bit of sovereignty' - that Peter Magyar keeps telling us to accept - means in practice,” Dornfeld added.

According to the analyst, joint EU borrowing is attractive to Brussels not only because it unlocks money but because it also serves their political agenda. The United States itself was born through shared indebtedness — largely thanks to Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton. That is why, Dornfeld explained, liberal media outlets now talk about a “Hamiltonian moment”: shared debt as a tool of Brussels’ imperial ambitions.

 

Cover photo: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (AFP)

 

