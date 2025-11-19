Ukraine is currently being shaken by the biggest corruption scandal in its history, with the trail reaching all the way into the president’s office. Yet this seems to trouble Brussels not at all, as EU leaders remain bent on funding Ukraine with money taken from European taxpayers.

Brussels continues to focus solely on Ukraine (Photo: Ritzau Scanpix)

Amid the unfolding scandal, we asked Laszlo Dornfeld, senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, for his assessment.

“Brussels clearly isn’t troubled by anyone or anything anymore when it comes to supporting the war. Even with Trump's election in the U.S. and Washington’s shift toward a peace agenda, they remain committed to Ukraine to the bitter end,” the analyst said.

What we’re seeing is that Brussels has tied its entire political legitimacy to the fate of the Zelensky administration. So even though we know that the €190 billion sent from the EU never reached its intended goals, they still want to pour tens of billions more into the war,

Dornfeld emphasized.