Csaba Domotor: Everyone Supporting Brussels’ War Frenzy Shares the Blame

“A few weeks ago, The Economist had banknotes and a military helmet on its cover, promoting what it called ‘Europe’s great opportunity’—meaning we should pour even more money into the war. Ukraine has run out of cash, the United States is pulling back from financing, and now Europe is expected to foot the bill alone,” Csaba Domotor reminded MEPs. According to the Fidesz representative, the pro-war majority in Brussels is all too eager to meet this expectation.

Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor (Source: Facebook)

He pointed out that Europe has already spent 190 billion euros on the war, yet Brussels still wants to inject an even larger sum into the next EU seven-year budget—while borrowing more money in the meantime. He added:

Their war obsession is so extreme that they cannot even tolerate the prospect of peace talks. They even removed the word 'peace' from the title of the agenda item we are debating.

MEP Domotor emphasized that the war will end one day, and when it does, Europe will find itself in a far weaker condition than before—both economically and in terms of self-respect.

And when someone eventually asks: Who is responsible for this? We will know the answer. Ursula von der Leyen, and everyone in this chamber who backed this madness. We ask just one thing: do not call yourselves 'pro-Europe'. Because you are precisely the ones destroying Europe,

he concluded.

Cover photo: European Parliament session (AFP)