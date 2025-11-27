Dömötör CsabaEurópai Parlamentorosz-ukrán háború
magyar

Csaba Domotor: Everyone Supporting Brussels’ War Frenzy Shares the Blame

Europe will be far weaker after this war—and the blame lies with Ursula von der Leyen and all those who continue to support Brussels’ war frenzy. That was the message delivered by MEP Csaba Domotor in his address to the European Parliament.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 27. 16:10
European Parliament session (Frederick Florin/AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“A few weeks ago, The Economist had banknotes and a military helmet on its cover, promoting what it called ‘Europe’s great opportunity’—meaning we should pour even more money into the war. Ukraine has run out of cash, the United States is pulling back from financing, and now Europe is expected to foot the bill alone,” Csaba Domotor reminded MEPs. According to the Fidesz representative, the pro-war majority in Brussels is all too eager to meet this expectation.

A háború után Európa sokkal gyengébb lesz, és erről Ursula von der Leyen tehet, és mindazok, akik a brüsszeli háborús őrületet támogatják – jelentette ki Dömötör Csaba Forrás: Facebook
Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor (Source: Facebook)

He pointed out that Europe has already spent 190 billion euros on the war, yet Brussels still wants to inject an even larger sum into the next EU seven-year budget—while borrowing more money in the meantime. He added:

Their war obsession is so extreme that they cannot even tolerate the prospect of peace talks. They even removed the word 'peace' from the title of the agenda item we are debating.

MEP Domotor emphasized that the war will end one day, and when it does, Europe will find itself in a far weaker condition than before—both economically and in terms of self-respect.

And when someone eventually asks: Who is responsible for this? We will know the answer. Ursula von der Leyen, and everyone in this chamber who backed this madness. We ask just one thing: do not call yourselves 'pro-Europe'. Because you are precisely the ones destroying Europe,

he concluded.

 

Cover photo: European Parliament session (AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Faggyas Sándor
idezojelekAmerika

Hála és béke

Faggyas Sándor avatarja

Nem Donald Trumpon múlt, hogy a hálaadás napjáig nem sikerült nyélbe ütni a békemegállapodást.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.