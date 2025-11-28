EU Court of Justice Issues Yet Another Pro-Migration Decision Violating Sovereignty

This, however, points toward a critical development not only from the aspect of migration but also in terms of sovereignty, as several similar cases are currently pending before the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). It is unprecedented for the judicial practice developed by a member state’s supreme court, serving as guidance for domestic legal application, to be overridden. And of course, this is not the first time that the judges in Luxembourg have undermined the fundamental right of the Hungarian people to decide for themselves with whom they wish to live, writes the Center for Fundamental Rights.

They have long found a partner in this effort in the European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen, as well as in those local left-wing political forces — such as Tisza — which, following the line of the European People’s Party, attempt to blackmail Hungary through procedural and financial instruments to dismantle both the legal and physical border protection system,

the analysis states.

The case itself concerns a foreign national who was expelled from Hungary by the country's national authority for immigration control. The individual sought to remain in Hungary, but he was unable to prove the existence of sufficient income — a mandatory legal requirement for residence. During the lawsuit challenging the expulsion decision, the Budapest-Capital Regional Court — going against the Curia’s legal interpretation — submitted a request for a preliminary ruling to the Court of Justice of the European Union, which ultimately ruled in favor of the expelled individual.

According to the radically expansive, Brussels-driven interpretation of the primacy of EU law, this would mean that the expelled individual could continue to remain in Hungary despite the Curia’s decision issued on the basis of Hungarian law.

The ruling fits precisely into the broader efforts of Brussels and the member-state political actors aligned with it to dictate European policy on migration, immigration control, and border protection, without competence and instead of the sovereign member states.

At the same time, it highlights that Brussels shamelessly employs EU law along with EU and human rights courts as instruments for enforcing its globalist political agenda against sovereigntist countries,

the analysis concludes.

