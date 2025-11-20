Rendkívüli

Everyone Wants a Photo with Viktor Orban: Anti-War Signature Drive Continues + Video

A large crowd gathered in Vacratot, near Budapest, for the anti-war signature drive, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban also appeared. PM Orban emphasized that once again Hungarians must show that they do not want war.

2025. 11. 20. 10:15
The next stop in the ruling parties' anti-war signature drive was in Vacratot, where the Hungarian Prime Minister was personally present, as revealed in Viktor Orban’s post.

 Viktor Orban in Vacratot (Source: Facebook)

The Prime Minister was welcomed by a large crowd. PM Orban gave an account of the event with photos posted on his social media page

We are collecting signatures nationwide against Brussels’ war plans. Let’s  get as many people as possible to sign! Let’s not allow them to make us pay the price of the war!

PM Orban said.

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, the governing parties have launched a signature drive against Brussels' war plans. Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized that

we must once again show that the Hungarian people do not want war.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Vacratot (Source: Facebook)

               
       
       
       

