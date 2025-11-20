Everyone Wants a Photo with Viktor Orban: Anti-War Signature Drive Continues + Video

The next stop in the ruling parties' anti-war signature drive was in Vacratot, where the Hungarian Prime Minister was personally present, as revealed in Viktor Orban’s post.

Viktor Orban in Vacratot (Source: Facebook)

The Prime Minister was welcomed by a large crowd. PM Orban gave an account of the event with photos posted on his social media page.

We are collecting signatures nationwide against Brussels’ war plans. Let’s get as many people as possible to sign! Let’s not allow them to make us pay the price of the war!

PM Orban said.

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, the governing parties have launched a signature drive against Brussels' war plans. Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized that

we must once again show that the Hungarian people do not want war.

