PM Orban Makes Surprise Visit

On Saturday morning, Viktor Orban appeared at the Pesterzsebet farmers’ market in Budapest's 20th district. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Gulyas Gergely, Minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office, and was greeted by more than a hundred supporters.

Photo: Sandor Csudai

Speaking at the market, PM Orban announced that

the board of Fidesz has accepted his proposal to launch a signature collection against Brussels’ war agenda.

Europe has a war plan that includes going to war against the Russians and giving the Ukrainians everything they ask for. We must stay out of this,

te Prime Minister emphasized. He stated that any political party that aligns with Brussels is, by definition, a pro-war party.

Photo: Sandor Csudai

When addressing next year's parliamentary elections, Viktor Orban pointed out that while the chances of the governing parties are not that strong in the downtown districts, they have equal chances of victory in the outer districts.

We must win over the outer districts too. We must not allow Budapest to be dressed entirely in red rags,

the Prime Minister emphasized. He added that while the alliance of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) remains the favorite to win, only hard work can guarantee success.

The Prime Minister also called on everyone to take part in the Peace March on October 23.

In a post on social media earlier this morning, Viktor Orban announced that the ruling party would begin collecting signatures against Brussels’ war plans. He stressed that it was time once again to show that the Hungarian people do not want war.

"We are heading into a hot autumn. Europe is drifting toward war at an ever-faster pace. A few weeks ago, in Copenhagen, Brussels unveiled its war plan: Europe pays, the Ukrainians fight, and Russia will eventually be fatigued. But we were told neither how much this will cost nor how long it will last. Instead of a strategy, Brussels offered nothing but wishful thinking," PM Orban wrote in his morning post. Hungary made its position clear in Denmark: the Hungarian people want no part in this, he added.