PM Orban Makes Surprise Visit

Prime Minister Viktor Orban made an unannounced visit to Budapest’s 20th district. Surrounded by government supporters at the local farmers' market, he announced the launch of a signature drive against Brussels’ war plans.

Gábor Márton
2025. 10. 11. 11:16
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Sandor Csudai)
On Saturday morning, Viktor Orban appeared at the Pesterzsebet farmers’ market in Budapest's 20th district. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Gulyas Gergely, Minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office, and was greeted by more than a hundred supporters.

Fidesz választási kampány, Pesterzsébet Tátra téri piac, aláírásgyűjtés, Fidesz stand, Orbán Viktor
Photo: Sandor Csudai

Speaking at the market, PM Orban announced that 

the board of Fidesz has accepted his proposal to launch a signature collection against Brussels’ war agenda.

Europe has a war plan that includes going to war against the Russians and giving the Ukrainians everything they ask for. We must stay out of this,

te Prime Minister emphasized. He stated that any political party that aligns with Brussels is, by definition, a pro-war party.

Fidesz választási kampány, Pesterzsébet Tátra téri piac, aláírásgyűjtés, Fidesz stand
Photo: Sandor Csudai

When addressing next year's parliamentary elections, Viktor Orban pointed out that while the chances of the governing parties are not that strong in the downtown districts, they have equal chances of victory in the outer districts.

We must win over the outer districts too. We must not allow Budapest to be dressed entirely in red rags,

the Prime Minister emphasized. He added that while the alliance of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) remains the favorite to win, only hard work can guarantee success.

The Prime Minister also called on everyone to take part in the Peace March on October 23.

In a post on social media earlier this morning, Viktor Orban announced that the ruling party would begin collecting signatures against Brussels’ war plans. He stressed that it was time once again to show that the Hungarian people do not want war.

"We are heading into a hot autumn. Europe is drifting toward war at an ever-faster pace. A few weeks ago, in Copenhagen, Brussels unveiled its war plan: Europe pays, the Ukrainians fight, and Russia will eventually be fatigued. But we were told neither how much this will cost nor how long it will last. Instead of a strategy, Brussels offered nothing but wishful thinking," PM Orban wrote in his morning post. Hungary made its position clear in Denmark: the Hungarian people want no part in this, he added.

"Since then, they have launched a campaign against Hungary. Their arsenal is vast: accusations of espionage, fake news scandals, and legal maneuvering. They have taken action against us in Brussels and have also mobilized their allies in Hungary," PM Orban stressed, adding that response was needed. "Once again, we must show that the Hungarian people do not want war. That is why today we are launching a national signature drive against Brussels’ war plans. We will be there in every city and every village, because now we need every peace-loving Hungarian," Viktor Orban  announced.

As is known, the PM Orban first mentioned this signature campaign on October 2 during the European Political Community summit held every six month. At that time, he stated

I will propose to the board of Fidesz that we launch a national signature drive in Hungary against Brussels’ war plans, because we will need all our strength to stay out of this war.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Sandor Csudai)

