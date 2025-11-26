Hungary FM: Hungarian–Romanian Cooperation Is Growing Stronger

“Both countries are members of the European Nuclear Alliance,” Szijjarto underlined. “We reject ideologically driven discrimination against our countries’ stable, affordable, and environmentally friendly energy supply. We are also working together to extend the operational lifespan of our nuclear power plants. Cooperation between our border communities is essential, and construction of four new cross-border roads is currently on the agenda.”

Foreign Minister Szijjarto noted:

Romania has had ten foreign ministers since my time in office, but cooperation has always remained constructive. I’ve managed to work well with every one of my colleagues so far, and I trust this will also be the case with Oana Toiu,

he concluded.