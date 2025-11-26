In a Facebook post Peter Szijjarto wrote that the Hungarian-Romanian bilateral partnership now serves as a significant resource for both sides.
Hungary FM: Hungarian–Romanian Cooperation Is Growing Stronger
Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasized on his social media page that strong relations between Hungary and Romania are a major strategic asset for both countries. He noted that leaders in both Bucharest and Budapest recognize this, and continue to deepen cooperation.
Romania has become Hungary’s second major export market, with Hungarian exports hitting a record high last year,
FM Szijjarto posted, adding:
Two weeks ago Hungary and Romania expanded the capacity of the natural gas interconnector linking the two countries to 2.7 billion cubic meters in both directions, enabling more effective contributions to each other’s energy security.
“Both countries are members of the European Nuclear Alliance,” Szijjarto underlined. “We reject ideologically driven discrimination against our countries’ stable, affordable, and environmentally friendly energy supply. We are also working together to extend the operational lifespan of our nuclear power plants. Cooperation between our border communities is essential, and construction of four new cross-border roads is currently on the agenda.”
Foreign Minister Szijjarto noted:
Romania has had ten foreign ministers since my time in office, but cooperation has always remained constructive. I’ve managed to work well with every one of my colleagues so far, and I trust this will also be the case with Oana Toiu,
he concluded.
Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary (Photo: MTI)
PM Orban: We Stand With Performance, Smart Investment + Video
Hungary's Prime Minister unveils a new plant, lauding an investment of 35 billion forints.
PM Orban's Announcement on Budapest Peace Summit
According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, there would already be peace if Brussels were not obstructing the process.
Brutal HUF 1300bn Austerity Plan: Tisza Party's Full Economic Program Comes to Light
Tisza would drastically raise taxes and eliminate benefits.
Hungary FM: Brussels Is Preparing to Take Two Dangerous Steps
The government will protect Hungarian farmers and Hungarian jobs.
