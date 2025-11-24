In the video, Peter Szijjarto explained that the 28-point peace plan offers a huge opportunity to finally bring peace back to Ukraine, but unfortunately it is already visible that the Western Europeans are digging in their heels, and unfortunately it also appears that they are once again planning to torpedo this peace deal.
Hungary FM on Peace Plan + Video
In a new video shared on Facebook, Peter Szijjarto pointed to the significance of the 28-point American peace plan. The plan offers a huge opportunity to restore peace in Ukraine, stressed Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, but he also voiced concern that Western European countries may once again attempt to thwart the agreement. "Today in Brussels we will make it clear: every European politician – from Brussels to Warsaw to Vilnius – has the duty to support the peace plan unconditionally. Humanity and common sense dictate this,” he emphasized.
Today in Brussels, our position will be clear, as usual: every European politician – from Brussels to Warsaw to Vilnius – has the duty to support the peace plan unconditionally and with full strength. This is dictated by both humanity and common sense,
he concluded.
Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
