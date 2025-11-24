Hungary FM on Peace Plan + Video

In the video, Peter Szijjarto explained that the 28-point peace plan offers a huge opportunity to finally bring peace back to Ukraine, but unfortunately it is already visible that the Western Europeans are digging in their heels, and unfortunately it also appears that they are once again planning to torpedo this peace deal.

Peter Szijjarto: Every European politician – from Brussels to Warsaw to Vilnius – has the duty to support the peace plan unconditionally (Photo: AFP)