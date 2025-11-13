UkrajnaNABUEnerhoatomkorrupciós botrányZelenszkijorosz-ukrán háborúmaffia
magyar

EU Energy Funds May Have Fallen into the Hands of Ukrainian War Mafia

In connection with the latest corruption scandal in Ukraine, it has been revealed that an extensive criminal organization may have operated in the country’s energy sector, involving several Ukrainian ministers and the former CEO of Naftogaz, the state-owned oil and gas company. Andras Gyurk, an MEP for Fidesz and a member of the Patriots group, highlighted: "Since the beginning of the war, the European Union has provided nearly three billion euros in support to Ukraine’s energy sector. The European Commission must give a clear answer as to whether the Ukrainian war mafia has also laid its hands on European taxpayers' money. We have therefore submitted questions to the Brussels body that require an immediate response."

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 13. 13:06
Ursula von der Leyen and Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)
Ursula von der Leyen and Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Since the start of the war, the European Commission has disbursed almost three billion euros in aid to Ukraine's energy sector. "From the money of European taxpayers, including Hungarian taxpayers, Ukraine’s energy sector received two billion euros in non-repayable grants, as well as 160 million euros for winter preparedness. In addition, they were granted a 500 million euro loan with European guarantees to purchase natural gas. These are significant amounts,"
stressed the Fidesz MEP. Earlier reports revealed that the Ukrainian National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) have launched a large-scale investigation into the state-owned company Enerhoatom, uncovering an extensive corruption network.

Gyürk András: Az Európai Bizottságnak egyértelmű választ kell adnia, hogy az ukrán háborús maffia az európai adófizetők pénzére is rátette-e a kezét
Andras Gyurk: The European Commission must clearly state whether the Ukrainian war mafia has laid its hands on European taxpayers’ money (Photo: MTI)

The corruption scandal in Ukraine raises the serious possibility that these EU funds may have ended up in the hands of the Ukrainian war mafia. We have therefore submitted questions requiring an immediate response to the European Commission. I expect clear information and guarantees from the Brussels body that the money of Hungarian and European taxpayers has not been affected in this corruption scandal,

underlined the Hungarian MEP.

We have also asked what steps Brussels is taking to ensure that even the possibility of misusing the financial aid sent to Ukraine can be ruled out. Finally, we have called on the Commission to reassess its position on Ukraine’s EU accession in light of recent developments. This is a serious matter. Brussels must take a clear and unambiguous stand accordingly,

said Andras Gyurk.

Cover photo: Ursula von der Leyen and Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Megyeri Dávid
idezojelekTisza Párt

A szent tehén szektavezér

Megyeri Dávid avatarja

Olyan tudás birtokában van ez a tiszás varázsló, amihez képest Houdini összes világraszóló trükkje eltörpül.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu