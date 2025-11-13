EU Energy Funds May Have Fallen into the Hands of Ukrainian War Mafia

Since the start of the war, the European Commission has disbursed almost three billion euros in aid to Ukraine's energy sector. "From the money of European taxpayers, including Hungarian taxpayers, Ukraine’s energy sector received two billion euros in non-repayable grants, as well as 160 million euros for winter preparedness. In addition, they were granted a 500 million euro loan with European guarantees to purchase natural gas. These are significant amounts,"

stressed the Fidesz MEP. Earlier reports revealed that the Ukrainian National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) have launched a large-scale investigation into the state-owned company Enerhoatom, uncovering an extensive corruption network.

Andras Gyurk: The European Commission must clearly state whether the Ukrainian war mafia has laid its hands on European taxpayers’ money (Photo: MTI)

The corruption scandal in Ukraine raises the serious possibility that these EU funds may have ended up in the hands of the Ukrainian war mafia. We have therefore submitted questions requiring an immediate response to the European Commission. I expect clear information and guarantees from the Brussels body that the money of Hungarian and European taxpayers has not been affected in this corruption scandal,

underlined the Hungarian MEP.