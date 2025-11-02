Issues That Viktor Orban and Donald Trump Will Discuss

The agenda will cover the issue of the Russia–Ukraine war, and all questions related to economic, defense industry, and energy cooperation between Hungary and the United States, including the use of Russian energy resources, said Balazs Orban, the Prime Minister’s Political Director, on Kossuth Radio’s Sunday morning program, speaking about the upcoming meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer

The Political Director explained that the United States is acting as a neutral external player in the Russia–Ukraine conflict and is working to help bring it to an end. The Americans are "conducting a very complex and intricate diplomatic maneuver," one possible element of which is the planned peace summit Budapest is to host, along with exerting pressure on both warring sides.

"The use of Russian energy for us is not an ideological question but a matter of reality," he said, emphasizing that Hungary is a landlocked country, and the pipelines coming from the direction of seaports do not have sufficient capacity. "The Americans are full aware of Hungary’s situation, which makes the timing excellent for the two countries’ leaders to discuss these issues directly in Washington on November 7," Balazs Orban noted. "We hope to conclude a very successful series of talks and report good news in the fields of economic, defense industry, technological, and energy cooperation," he added.

Recalling the recent past, Balazs Orban pointed out that because Hungary did not support U.S. war efforts, the Biden administration did everything possible "to plant political landmines right in the middle of Hungarian–American cooperation." However, since President Trump took office, work has begun on clearing away these mines. One such issue is the double taxation treaty, which was terminated by Washington. "We hope that this element of the minefield laid down by the liberals to restrict cooperation will also be removed," he added.

Hungary, he said, would very much appreciate a more active presence of American investors, as the country seeks strategic cooperation with major power centers around the world. Balazs Orban emphasized that

we welcome large investors from these countries, who will bring technology, who will create jobs, and who will contribute to increasing productivity and wage levels in Hungary.

Regarding the plan for a potential Russian–American peace summit, the PM's Political Director explained that the two great powers are working on a very complex agreement, which not only concerns ending the Russia–Ukraine war and related geopolitical issues, but also covers global energy supply, the functioning of the world economy, access to rare earth materials, and Russian–American business cooperation. "If there is openness for Hungary to help in any way, we will do so," he said, adding that if the talks reach a level where another meeting between the two leaders would be worthwhile, Budapest will welcome them with open arms.