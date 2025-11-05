Truth Revealed: How Pro-War European States Bankroll Moscow

"Hypocrisy to the power of three. Five EU member states that are vocal supporters of the war in Ukraine have drastically increased their imports of Russian natural gas," Balazs Hidveghi, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office, posed on social media, sharing an article by Reuters.
The Parliamentary State Secretary pointed out that France has increased its imports of Russian gas-based energy by 40 percent, the Netherlands by 72 percent, Romania by 57 percent, Croatia by 55 percent, and Portugal by a staggering 167 percent in 2025.