FranciaországföldgázHidvéghi Balázs
magyar

Truth Revealed: How Pro-War European States Bankroll Moscow

Balazs Hidveghi has drawn attention to shocking figures: EU member states have significantly increased their imports of Russian energy.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 05. 11:42
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (Photo: AFP)
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"Hypocrisy to the power of three. Five EU member states that are vocal supporters of the war in Ukraine have drastically increased their imports of Russian natural gas," Balazs Hidveghi, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office, posed on social media, sharing an article by Reuters.

Hidvéghi Balázs, a Miniszterelnöki Kabinetiroda parlamenti államtitkára beszédet mond a IV. Kárpát-medencei Magyar Médiatalálkozó megnyitóján Balatonalmádiban 2025. október 11-én (Fotó: MTI/Vasvári Tamás)
 Balazs Hidveghi, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office, delivers a speech at the opening of the 4th Carpathian Basin Hungarian Media Conference in Balatonalmadi on October 11, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Tamas Vasvari)

The Parliamentary State Secretary pointed out that France has increased its imports of Russian gas-based energy by 40 percent, the Netherlands by 72 percent, Romania by 57 percent, Croatia by 55 percent, and Portugal by a staggering 167 percent in 2025.

"Of course, the pro-Brussels governments face no criticism whatsoever while Hungary and Slovakia are routinely attacked for the very same thing."

The article also highlights that since the beginning of the war, nearly 31 billion euros more has flowed from Europe to Moscow than to Kyiv as a result of energy purchases.

This is a textbook example of Brussels’ double standards! While they lecture us and would even prohibit us from buying Russian gas, they themselves continue purchasing it quietly. Words are about principles, actions are about business,

Balazs Hidveghi added.

Cover photo: Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Odrobina Kristóf
idezojelekTisza-adó

Ruszin-Szendi Romulusz óriási veszélyben lehet a legutóbbi kirohanása után

Odrobina Kristóf avatarja

A bukott katonának talán érdemes lenne inkább a szabad ég alatt billentyűzetet ragadnia.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu