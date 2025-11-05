"Of course, the pro-Brussels governments face no criticism whatsoever while Hungary and Slovakia are routinely attacked for the very same thing."

The article also highlights that since the beginning of the war, nearly 31 billion euros more has flowed from Europe to Moscow than to Kyiv as a result of energy purchases.

This is a textbook example of Brussels’ double standards! While they lecture us and would even prohibit us from buying Russian gas, they themselves continue purchasing it quietly. Words are about principles, actions are about business,

Balazs Hidveghi added.

Cover photo: Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (Photo: AFP)