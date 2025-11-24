BrüsszelTisza PártOrbán Viktorháborúmigráció
magyar

PM Orban: Tisza Party Is Tasked with Breaking Hungarians' Resistance + Video

Hungary's Prime Minister has exposed the goals of the Brussels elite.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 24. 10:14
"When left-wing forces are in power in Hungary, it is Brussels that governs the country instead of those who were actually elected," Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his social media page.

This also applies to the Tisza Party. It is completely clear from events in Brussels that Brussels has given a mandate to achieve two things,

the Hungarian Prime Minister said, pointing out that  the task of the Tisza Party is to break the resistance of the Hungarian people on the issues of war and migration.

"The Left is under Brussels' control, and it is no different in the case of Tisza," Viktor Orban stressed.

 

Cover photo: Brussels stands firmly behind Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky (Photo: AFP)

 

