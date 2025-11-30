adventminiszterelnökbékeEurópaOrbán Viktorüzenet
PM Orban: In Peace and Safety Also on First Sunday of Advent + Video

Brussels is imposing a daily fine of one million euros because Hungarians do not let migrants in.

2025. 11. 30. 10:28
On the occasion of the first Sunday of Advent, Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted a video message on his social media page, pointing out that Hungary is spending the day in peace and safety.

Hungary is the safest country in Europe.

he stated in the video. "However, we are paying a daily fine of one million euros to Brussels because we do not allow migrants to enter. All of this is done for the safety of us all," PM Orban noted.

At the end of the video, the Prime Minister wished everyone a Merry Christmas.


