Nemzetközi elfogatóparancsot adtak ki a volt MSZP-s alpolgármester ellen

Viktor Orban: Laszlo Boloni Is Legendary Even on the Big Screen

Laszlo Boloni is rightfully the greatest figure of Transylvanian football and a legend of Hungarian sports history, Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised the world-renowned footballer.

2025. 11. 04. 14:58
"Laszlo Boloni is rightfully the greatest figure of Transylvanian football, a legend of Hungarian sports history," Viktor Orban wrote on his Facebook page, marking the gala premiere of the  documentary Boloni – The Transylvanian Legend, which takes place today.

Budapest, 2025. január 13. Bölöni László korábbi labdarúgó, edző az M4 Sport-Az Év Sportolója Gálán a Magyar Állami Operaházban 2025. január 13-án. MTI/Hegedüs Róbert
Former football player and coach Laszlo Boloni at the M4 Sport 'Athlete of the Year Gala' at the Hungarian State Opera House, January 13, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)

The Prime Minister added that the Transylvanian football icon is

the only Hungarian player after Puskas to lift the European Cup trophy.

Regarding the new documentary about the football legend, Viktor Orban wrote:

"For us, it is both nostalgia and memento, for future generations, a glimpse into the heroic age."

The Prime Minister also drew attention to the film’s release, noting that while the gala premiere is held today, "from November 6, everyone can become part of the legend’s life."

Trailer: Boloni – The Transylvanian Legend

Cover photo: Viktor Orban and Laszlo Boloni (Source: Viktor Orban’s Facebook page)


