PM Orban: Brussels Has Missed the Beat Again

“President Trump's peace peace initiative has gained new momentum. A 28-point peace plan is on the table, an American negotiating delegation is in Kyiv, and there are great expectations around the world,” PM Orban wrote Friday morning on his social media page.
Mr. Orban added:
The American president is a persistent maverick. Had he been president at the time, the war would never have broken out. And now it is clear that once he sets his mind on something, he does not let it go. And he has indeed set his mind on ending the Russian–Ukrainian war.
