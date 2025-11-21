Rendkívüli

PM Orban: Brussels Has Missed the Beat Again

Hungary's prime minister welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace initiatives regarding Ukraine on his social media. According to Viktor Orban, while Donald Trump is working to end the war, Brussels wants to allocate even more money for Ukraine and for financing the war.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 11. 21. 12:04
PM Orban delivers a speech at the opening of the exhibition “Angels and Architects – Imre Makovecz 90” at the Mucsarnok on November 20, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Department/Akos Kaiser).
“President Trump's peace peace initiative has gained new momentum. A 28-point peace plan is on the table, an American negotiating delegation is in Kyiv, and there are great expectations around the world,” PM Orban wrote Friday morning on his social media page.

Orbán Viktor és Donald Trump (Fotó: AFP)
PM Viktor Orban and U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP

Mr. Orban added:

The American president is a persistent maverick. Had he been president at the time, the war would never have broken out. And now it is clear that once he sets his mind on something, he does not let it go. And he has indeed set his mind on ending the Russian–Ukrainian war.

He emphasized:

In Brussels they have missed the beat again. While Washington is negotiating for peace, the lady president of the Commission is busy figuring out how to obtain even more money for financing Ukraine and the war. We Hungarians will have a word or two to say about that. The moment of truth is upon us. More precisely, upon the Brussels crowd.

 

