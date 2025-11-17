PM Orban: Eleven Measures in Support of Small Businesses + Video

Viktor Orban held a press conference on Monday with Elek Nagy, President of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where they announced a package of measures affecting small and medium-sized enterprises.

"We are in a state of mourning, this is not easy, after the nation has taken both a lung shot and a heart attack, but no one can make a living by lamenting. We have reached an agreement," Prime Minister Viktor Orban began, referring to Sunday's Hungary–Ireland World Cup qualifier, which the Hungarian team lost. He continued by saying that the government is struggling with a difficult dilemma, one that poses an ever-greater challenge as Europe marches toward a state of war.

Brussels Is Preparing a War Plan

According to the Prime Minister, all this can be perceived even by those who are not sitting at the negotiating table but only follow the news. "You can see that we are facing harsh, war rhetoric. In European politics, we now hear expressions as severe as war economy or that by 2030 we must be ready for war. Economic policy is suffering serious consequences as a result. At this moment, the situation is that Brussels is openly drawing up a war plan, with documents being adopted and declarations being issued," he said.

Viktor Orban and Elek Nagy at their joint press conference announcing measures to support SMEs (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

"They maintain an army of one million, directing 20–25 percent of the budget toward it, and this carries severe consequences," he pointed out, emphasizing that the real question is whether we accept being drawn into a war policy, fit ourselves into that framework and try to make the most of it, or refuse. "We must ask whether to accept this direction or not, and whether to draw up a national policy or not."

PM Orban stated that

Hungary is capable of pursuing a national economic policy.

On tax policy, he noted that it remains possible to continue Hungary’s own economic policy, even if the country cannot completely detach itself from the war economy. "No one questions that it has a negative impact on the country, but we must stick to our own non-war national economic policy. We must not give up on our goals.