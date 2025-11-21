BrüsszelUkrajnaSzijjártó Péterkorrupciós botránypénz
Hungary FM Does Not Leave Brussels’ Plans Without Comment + Video

While yet more corruption scandals shake Ukraine, Brussels still wants to send hundreds of billions to Kyiv from European taxpayers’ money. This is “madness,” according to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who once again made clear that Hungary will not allow Hungarian money to be scattered across Ukraine without oversight. The minister responded to Brussels' plans in two new videos.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 21. 13:27
Volodymyr Zelensky and Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade, has previously described Brussels' processes as madness, especially in light of the fact that while the operation of the Ukrainian wartime mafia has been proven, the European Union nevertheless intends to send another hundred billion euros to the country from European taxpayers’ money. At the foreign ministers’ summit, an astonishing argument was voiced regarding Ukraine’s EU accession: during the meeting, it was said that the Ukrainin corruption scandal was yet another reason to admit the country to the European Union. The minister has now shared two new videos on his Facebook page.

Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter korábban már őrületnek nevezte a brüsszeli folyamatokat
Peter Szijjarto, minister of foreign affairs and trade, had earlier called the Brussels processes madness. Photo: AFP

FM Szijjarto: Ukraine Does Not Need More Money, but Accountability

In his first video, FM Szijjarto emphasized: “Madness has taken over here, in Brussels. We were negotiating additional 100 billion euros of support for Ukraine as if one of the most serious corruption scandals in European political history were not currently unfolding in Brussels.

They proposed that we send even more money and even more weapons to Ukraine, and that we impose new sanctions on energy supplies. And all of this because of an unwinnable war.

The minister underscored that Hungary will not allow Hungarian taxpayers’ money to be sent irresponsibly to Kyiv and demands accountability for the sums already provided.

Not only will we not allow Hungarian money to be sent to Ukraine, we demand that Ukraine immediately account for the European Union funds it has received so far.

“We demand that Ukraine show what it has spent European citizens’ money on and report how much of the European taxpayers’ money has fallen victim to the corruption network. How much money has the wartime mafia taken from Europe’s citizens? How much of the EU support has been consumed by the corrupt power structure operating in Ukraine?

A Match Underway: Hungarians vs. the Sanctions Fanatics

In the second video, the foreign minister said that Brussels is once again preparing a new sanctions package. “Barely have we adopted the 19th package, and the sanctions fanatics already want to assemble the 20th, and they made it clear that oil shipments and nuclear cooperation must be included.

These are the red lines that we, the Hungarian national government, will never allow to be crossed.

 

According to Peter Szijjarto, these measures would cause serious harm to Hungarian families. “Whether it is banning oil shipments from Russia or prohibiting nuclear cooperation with Russia, both are in sharp conflict with Hungarian national interests. If we are forced to abandon oil and nuclear cooperation with the Russians, Hungarian energy bills will triple in the short term.

We will not allow sanctions-fanatic European politicians to increase Hungarian families’ energy costs.

 

Cover photo: Volodymyr Zelensky and Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)

