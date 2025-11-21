Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade, has previously described Brussels' processes as madness, especially in light of the fact that while the operation of the Ukrainian wartime mafia has been proven, the European Union nevertheless intends to send another hundred billion euros to the country from European taxpayers’ money. At the foreign ministers’ summit, an astonishing argument was voiced regarding Ukraine’s EU accession: during the meeting, it was said that the Ukrainin corruption scandal was yet another reason to admit the country to the European Union. The minister has now shared two new videos on his Facebook page.

Peter Szijjarto, minister of foreign affairs and trade, had earlier called the Brussels processes madness. Photo: AFP

FM Szijjarto: Ukraine Does Not Need More Money, but Accountability

In his first video, FM Szijjarto emphasized: “Madness has taken over here, in Brussels. We were negotiating additional 100 billion euros of support for Ukraine as if one of the most serious corruption scandals in European political history were not currently unfolding in Brussels.