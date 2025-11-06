békeDonald TrumpminiszterelnökOrbán Viktor
Orban–Trump Summit Poised to Be the Most Important Meeting Yet

Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Donald Trump are set to sit down together in Washington for what many are calling their most significant meeting to date. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said the talks will be crucial, especially given Europe’s mounting challenges in securing stable energy supplies. Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky added that Hungarian–American relations “are at a level not seen in decades.”

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 11. 06. 11:34
Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)
“This will be the sixth Orban–Trump meeting, and clearly the most important one,” Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto posted on Facebook. “We are living in an age of dangers, and both President Trump and Prime Minister Orban play key roles in resolving them.”

Szijjártó Péter szerint a legfontosabb találkozó jön Orbán Viktor és Donald Trump között (Fotó: AFP)
According to Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, the meeting between Viktor Orban and Donald Trump will be the most important one yet (Photo: AFP)

Hungary has been the only one to stand firmly on the side of peace for the past three and a half years. Donald Trump represents the only real hope for peace to return to Central Europe,” FM Szijjarto said, noting that Europe faces “extraordinary challenges” in energy security—"making tomorrow’s meeting all the more crucial,

the Foreign Affairs Minister stressed.

Key Topics on the Agenda

Defense Minister Szalay-Bobrovniczky stated in a video message that the Hungarian delegation is heading to Washington “to meet with our ally, the leaders of the world’s foremost superpower and the largest member of NATO.”

He revealed that the talks will cover energy, defense, and other key areas of cooperation.

Since President Trump took office, Hungarian–American relations have reached unprecedented heights. It’s no coincidence—America has joined the nations committed to peace, including Hungary. Peace requires strength, and we are continuing that work,

Szalay-Bobrovniczky said.

Political analyst Daniel Deak also pushed back against claims from Telex that the Hungarian delegation was traveling to Washington on a VIP luxury jet.

As usual, Telex is spreading falsehoods again,” Deak wrote. “Prime Minister Orban and the Hungarian delegation are flying to the U.S. on a regular Wizz Air plane.

Deak added that he was honored to join the delegation to Washington “as Hungary’s most-followed and most widely accessed political analyst.”

On Friday, Prime Minister Orban will meet President Donald Trump at the White House, where multiple bilateral agreements are expected to be finalized.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

