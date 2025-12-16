In response to the show host's questions, FM Szijjarto touched on a number of key foreign policy issues. On Monday he had put out a post saying that Brussels is determined, after Istanbul and Alaska, to once again kill the peace process.

Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP)

He warned that

Brussels wants to send another 80,000 billion forints to Ukraine, including 46,000 billion forints for arming Ukraine. This amounts to an open provocation of war and poses an extraordinary danger to the continent. A Europe–Russia war would not be survivable.

In the Igazsag Oraja (hour of truth) program, Peter Szijjarto emphasized:

what now prevails in Brussels is not merely a war psychosis, but outright war fanaticism among Europe’s predominantly liberal political leadership.

He pointed to last week’s NATO foreign ministers’ meeting, where Western European, Nordic, and Baltic representatives spoke openly about the need to prepare for a long-term hostile relationship with Russia even if peace were achieved. He said discussions focused on continuing to finance Ukraine, its army, and its state apparatus—even in peacetime—using European taxpayers’ money.

“The European political elite is clearly not interested in peace,” Szijjarto said. He noted that

in April 2022, when Russia and Ukraine had reached an agreement in Istanbul, the British prime minister traveled to Kyiv to insist that the war continue. More recently, when the U.S. and Russian presidents met and a cautiously hopeful atmosphere emerged, European leaders accompanied President Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington, 'holding his hand'," as Szijjarto put it, "to make sure peace would not break out,

he said.

He added that it has become clear in Brussels that EU politicians are willing to trample their own rules to drag all of Europe into war. Szijjarto expressed hope that the strength of U.S.–Russian negotiations would outweigh European attempts to undermine them.

He also warned against proposals to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine, calling the idea fanatical and dangerous.

Brussels," he said, "wants to send another 80,000 billion forints to Ukraine.

46,000 billion of it for military purposes, despite rampant corruption, instability, and the fact that Ukraine is not a NATO member.

This is entirely contrary to Hungary’s interests and national security,” he said, reiterating that "Hungary will not send a single cent of Hungarian money to Ukraine - not for the war, not for running the state, not for maintaining the military.

Szijj arto underscored that Hungary has carried out the largest humanitarian operation in its history by helping refugees from Ukraine and plays a key role in Ukraine’s energy supply. He noted that 58 percent of Ukraine’s natural gas imports and 44 percent of its electricity imports come from Hungary.