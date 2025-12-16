Ukraine’s EU Membership Would Endanger Europe, Not Secure Peace

As previously reported, according to information published by the Financial Times, a Brussels-supported draft peace plan envisions Ukraine potentially joining the European Union on January 1, 2027, provided an agreement is reached to end the war launched by Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)

Commenting on this, Petra Halko stated unequivocally:

The feasibility of Ukraine joining the EU in early 2027 is highly questionable. More importantly, such a decision would in no way contribute to peace, while posing a strategically life-threatening risk to the European Union.

The lead analyst of the XXI Century Institute also warned that the proposed timeline would be unprecedentedly short even under peaceful circumstances:

“Even in peacetime, this would be an extraordinarily short timeframe—let alone for a country that is currently at war, has unresolved territorial disputes, and whose institutional system, market economy, and human rights practices are not compatible with EU standards.”