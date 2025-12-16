PM Orban: A Pro-Peace Government Means Peace—A Pro-Brussels Government Means War + Video

“There is an enormous amount of money on the table—€230 billion. That is the frozen Russian asset pool that European leaders want to seize and transfer to Ukraine,” PM Orban said in the Patriota program, adding that “in our view, this is tantamount to a declaration of war and would drag the European Union into very serious trouble.”

Photo: Screenshot

The prime minister said such a step must be prevented, though he acknowledged that Hungary and its allies are in the minority. If European leaders cross this Rubicon, he said, Hungary must stay out of it—though doing so will not be easy. PM Orban noted that the United States opposes the confiscation plan and has said so openly. Washington would prefer placing the funds into a joint Russian-American asset fund to be used for various purposes, primarily to promote peace. The European Commission, however, rejects this approach and does not want to release the money.

Who Is Still With Us?

“We Hungarians are also here, saying that while we are members of the European Union, we do not agree with this,” Mr Orban said. “We believe the Americans are right, that this money should remain where it is and be used by the Americans and Russians in the interest of peace.”

PM Orban pointed out that Brussels has already spent more than €100 billion on the war. European leaders previously assured voters that the conflict would not cost them anything—claims voters not only accepted but applauded. That money is now gone, he said, and Brussels is scrambling to find external financing. Otherwise, Western Europe could face a sudden and explosive political reckoning, potentially

leading to the immediate collapse of multiple governments.

The prime minister stressed that it must be made clear the entire plan is unlawful. Slovakia and the Czech Republic, he noted, are aligned with Hungary, and even the Belgian prime minister remains firm, as Belgium’s economy would suffer directly from such a decision.

A New Era

PM Orban said parts of Western Europe remain committed to a globalist liberal path,

while the United States has declared a new era—the era of nations.

“For us, the American approach is favorable,” Orban said. “We believe the time has come—indeed, we have been preparing for this since 2010—for the age of nations. It would be best if European leaders had a moment of clarity and concluded that American peace efforts should be supported, and that even the issue of Russian assets should be subordinated to those efforts.”