miniszterelnökkormányfőorbán viktor
magyar

PM Orban: A Pro-Peace Government Means Peace—A Pro-Brussels Government Means War + Video

“This would amount to a declaration of war,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned, arguing that European leaders would be making a grave mistake by confiscating €230 billion in frozen Russian assets and handing the money over to Ukraine. Speaking on the Patriota program, PM Orban said the move would be unlawful, carry unforeseeable consequences, and could plunge not only the European Union into crisis but also saddle Europe—and even future generations—with long-term debt.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 16. 13:27
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“There is an enormous amount of money on the table—€230 billion. That is the frozen Russian asset pool that European leaders want to seize and transfer to Ukraine,” PM Orban said in the Patriota program, adding that “in our view, this is tantamount to a declaration of war and would drag the European Union into very serious trouble.”

Photo: Screenshot

The prime minister said such a step must be prevented, though he acknowledged that Hungary and its allies are in the minority. If European leaders cross this Rubicon, he said, Hungary must stay out of it—though doing so will not be easy. PM Orban noted that the United States opposes the confiscation plan and has said so openly. Washington would prefer placing the funds into a joint Russian-American asset fund to be used for various purposes, primarily to promote peace. The European Commission, however, rejects this approach and does not want to release the money.

Who Is Still With Us?

“We Hungarians are also here, saying that while we are members of the European Union, we do not agree with this,” Mr Orban said. “We believe the Americans are right, that this money should remain where it is and be used by the Americans and Russians in the interest of peace.”

PM Orban pointed out that Brussels has already spent more than €100 billion on the war. European leaders previously assured voters that the conflict would not cost them anything—claims voters not only accepted but applauded. That money is now gone, he said, and Brussels is scrambling to find external financing. Otherwise, Western Europe could face a sudden and explosive political reckoning, potentially 

leading to the immediate collapse of multiple governments.

The prime minister stressed that it must be made clear the entire plan is unlawful. Slovakia and the Czech Republic, he noted, are aligned with Hungary, and even the Belgian prime minister remains firm, as Belgium’s economy would suffer directly from such a decision.

A New Era

PM Orban said parts of Western Europe remain committed to a globalist liberal path, 

while the United States has declared a new era—the era of nations.

“For us, the American approach is favorable,” Orban said. “We believe the time has come—indeed, we have been preparing for this since 2010—for the age of nations. It would be best if European leaders had a moment of clarity and concluded that American peace efforts should be supported, and that even the issue of Russian assets should be subordinated to those efforts.”

He added that Hungary withstood pressure on migration and child protection precisely because the government relied on referendums and clear democratic mandates.

Why Are Farmers Protesting?

Turning to EU agricultural policy, Hungary's PM said farmers and rural Europe are the main victims of Brussels’ green agenda. 

The immediate trigger for current farmer protests, he explained, is the EU’s next seven-year budget.

“Farmers see it clearly—and they are right—that their funding is being cut,” Orbán said. “The European Union wants to spend far less on agriculture and rural areas over the next seven years than it has in the past.”

While Ukraine may need financial support, he added, it must not come out of farmers’ pockets.

The PM warned that repayment of the EU’s Next Generation loan alone will consume 10 percent of the bloc’s budget. Combined with funding earmarked for Ukraine, as much as 30 percent of the EU budget would be unavailable for other purposes. Frozen Russian assets would serve as collateral for further borrowing, enabling even more funds to be sent to Ukraine.

“But in the end, someone will have to pay,” PM Orban said. “What the EU is doing now is nothing less than indebting Europe’s children and grandchildren for decades. They don't seem to care. I do.”

He warned that shared debt inevitably means fewer national competences and leads toward a “United States of Europe.” This, he argued, is precisely how the United States itself was formed—through common borrowing that states could no longer escape. War, he said, is the perfect pretext to dismantle national sovereignty and push toward a European superstate.

What Does Brussels Expect from Tisza?

Addressing the Tisza Party’s proposed austerity package, PM Orban said the current aim is to have national parliaments authorize transferring funds to Brussels for Ukraine. The ultimate goal, however, is to sideline national decision-makers altogether.

“For now, national parliaments still decide,” he said. “But once enough debt is accumulated, the argument will be simple: the debt has already been taken on, and it must be serviced."

At that point, it no longer matters what the Hungarian Parliament wants—this is no longer a sovereign decision.

Orban noted that NATO’s secretary-general now represents the European, rather than the American, position—a historically unprecedented situation that also poses risks for the United States. 

It raises the possibility that NATO could be drawn into a war even if Washington does not want it.

Referring to the historical analogies made by the NATO secretary-general recently, PM Orban said that in World War II following the German invasion Americans entered Western Europe, while Russians entered Hungary—a fundamentally different experience.

That was an entirely different experience for us. Something you did not experience. Don’t invoke that era lightly,” he warned. “It means something very different to us.

He also emphasized that modern warfare now includes a plethora ofnuclear weapons, making escalation far more dangerous than in the past.

“So a war would not look like—indeed, it would very likely not resemble—the Second World War fought with conventional weapons. There is a constant danger that a conflict waged with traditional arms could suddenly escalate into a nuclear war, whether limited or all-out,” Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stressed.

Referring to the American document warning that Europe is on the brink of civilizational collapse, he said he agrees with that assessment.

He went on to argue that traditional Western Christian values are fading and are even being driven out of politics, replaced by a liberal, globalist worldview that has brought mass migration with it—one that today’s elites actively promote by encouraging the influx of migrants into Europe. Taken together, the prime minister said, these trends could push Europe toward a total civilizational transformation, or, from another perspective, outright destruction.

The New World Order

Orban said current debates—from frozen Russian assets to migration and European civilizational destruction—are all part of a broader shift in the global order.

“The era of globalist world governance is ending,” he said. “The era of nations of national interests is beginning. We Hungarians recognized this early, but it was most powerfully symbolized by the election of the new U.S. president.”

Viktor Orban argued that Europe has grown weak, losing its ability to assert its interests. 

A decade ago, Europe and the United States were on roughly equal economic footing; today, they are not.

Nothing New

PM Orban insisted Hungary cannot isolate itself within the EU. While remaining a member, Hungary must maintain strong strategic ties with the United States, deepen relations with China, and preserve its ties with Russia, which Brussels seeks to sever—something he said would be devastating for Hungary.

He recalled that Brussels has repeatedly tried to unseat Hungary’s pro-nation government, driven both by migration disputes and by an ideological push to replace sovereign governments with compliant administrators.

An open conflict, a wound, a sharp break, an open rift between Brussels and Hungary has emerged over migration.

According to Orbán, Brussels has been wrong on key issues in recent years, while nation-states have been right. That is why, he said, Hungary’s leadership is once again under attack. “They are preparing for war. We are preparing for peace,” PM Orban said. 

Prime Minister Viktor Orban recalled that in 2022, Peter Marki-Zay was put forward as the candidate of an opposition alliance—but that effort failed.

Now, he said, the opposition parties have been pushed aside, a new figure has been created, pulled out of a hat, yet in substance they have found the very same kind of candidate.

According to the prime minister, the real question is whether the country wants a patriotic government or a puppet government run from Brussels.

“They are preparing for war. In other words, Europe—and Brussels in particular—operates on the assumption that a war with Russia is not only inevitable but even desirable. They think in terms of war and economic warfare. We, by contrast, stand for peace. That is why the 2026 election will be the last election in Hungary before a war. This is the final moment when we can decide between war and peace. If we elect a pro-peace government, there will be peace. If we elect a Brussels-aligned government, there will be war,” he concluded.


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekVietnám

Ötvenhat évvel ezelőtti üzenet + videó

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

1969-ben megkérdezték egy Vietnámban szolgáló amerikai katonától, hogy mit üzen az 50 évvel később élő amerikaiaknak.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu