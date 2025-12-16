Hungary FM Confirms: Two Hungarians Among Victims in Sydney Terror Attack

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto addressed the issue at a press conference following a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, where he first emphasized that “we Hungarians consider all acts of violence against religious communities to be unacceptable.”

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto confirmed that there were Hungarian victims among those killed in the brutal terrorist attack (Illustration, source: AFP Photo: ILIA YEFIMOVICH)

We stand firmly against terrorism and violence in all their forms, and Hungary enforces zero tolerance toward antisemitism,

the foreign minister stressed.

FM Szijjarto expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, wished the injured a swift recovery, and affected families strength and perseverance in the difficult period ahead.

Sadly, I can confirm the news that this brutal attack claimed two victims of Hungarian origin,

he said, noting that one of them was a Holocaust survivor of Hungarian descent from what was Upper Hungary, now Sovakia.

The foreign minister underlined that the Hungarian government will, of course, provide all necessary assistance to the relatives of the Hungarian victims, regardless of whether they held Hungarian citizenship.

Cover photo: A candlelight vigil in Jerusalem for the victims of the Bondi Beach attack in Australia (Photo: AFP).