terrortámadásAusztráliaSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM Confirms: Two Hungarians Among Victims in Sydney Terror Attack

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto confirmed on Monday in Brussels that two victims of the antisemitic terror attack carried out in Sydney were of Hungarian origin, adding that the Hungarian government will provide every possible form of assistance to their families.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 12. 16. 11:21
A candlelight vigil in Jerusalem for the victims of the Bondi Beach attack in Australia (Photo: AFP).
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto addressed the issue at a press conference following a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, where he first emphasized that “we Hungarians consider all acts of violence against religious communities to be unacceptable.”

Szijjártó Péter megerősítette, hogy magyar nemzetiségű áldozatai is vannak a brutális terrortámadásnak (Illusztráció, forrás: AFP)
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto confirmed that there were Hungarian victims among those killed in the brutal terrorist attack (Illustration, source: AFP Photo: ILIA YEFIMOVICH)

 

We stand firmly against terrorism and violence in all their forms, and Hungary enforces zero tolerance toward antisemitism,

the foreign minister stressed.

FM Szijjarto expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, wished the injured a swift recovery, and affected families strength and perseverance in the difficult period ahead.

Sadly, I can confirm the news that this brutal attack claimed two victims of Hungarian origin,

he said, noting that one of them was a Holocaust survivor of Hungarian descent from what was Upper Hungary, now Sovakia.

The foreign minister underlined that the Hungarian government will, of course, provide all necessary assistance to the relatives of the Hungarian victims, regardless of whether they held Hungarian citizenship.

Cover photo: A candlelight vigil in Jerusalem for the victims of the Bondi Beach attack in Australia (Photo: AFP).

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekmúlt

De most komolyan: kik ezek?

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Hogy kik? Hát a Z-generáció. Azok, akik eltörölnék a múltunkat, a hagyományainkat, a történelmünket, az irodalmunkat, eltörölnének mindent.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.