Patrióták EurópáértEurópai Parlamentvállalkozás
magyar

Patriots Group Victory in the EU

Interinstitutional negotiations have concluded, and the EU’s first official regulatory simplification package has been hammered out, Fidesz MEP Eniko Gyori, economic policy chief of the Patriots for Europe group, announced. As she noted, this is a major Patriots success.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 27. 13:33
European Parliamentary session (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

According to MEP Eniko Gyori, left-wing groups tried to slow the process and impose new administrative burdens on businesses, but the Patriots blocked those efforts.

Patrióta siker az EP-ben – közölte Győri Enikő Forrás: Facebook
MEP Eniko Gyori announces the Patriots success in the European Parliament (Source: Facebook)

Gyori said the final compromise includes real relief for European—including Hungarian—companies, helping them access financing more easily.

Under the package, funding for the EU’s guarantee program, InvestEU, will increase by €2.9 billion. The Fidesz MEP emphasized that Hungarian businesses will also benefit, as the program applies no double standards and is not used as a tool of political pressure.

She highlighted that:

  • due to pressure from the right, reporting thresholds will triple, exempting projects under €300,000 from mandatory reporting;
  • additional reporting obligations tied to the green transition have been removed from the regulation;
  • safeguards will ensure that small and medium-sized enterprises are not pushed aside by the subsidiaries of large multinational corporations when accessing funds.

This package delivers real relief and represents a major Patriots success: more resources, less bureaucracy. This is what our group stands for, and we will continue working for a competitive Europe. There is still a long road ahead, but we remain determined,

concluded Gyori, the Patriots’ lead on the simplification package. 

Cover photo: European Parliamentary session (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Faggyas Sándor
idezojelekAmerika

Hála és béke

Faggyas Sándor avatarja

Nem Donald Trumpon múlt, hogy a hálaadás napjáig nem sikerült nyélbe ütni a békemegállapodást.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.