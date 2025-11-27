Patriots Group Victory in the EU

According to MEP Eniko Gyori, left-wing groups tried to slow the process and impose new administrative burdens on businesses, but the Patriots blocked those efforts.

MEP Eniko Gyori announces the Patriots success in the European Parliament (Source: Facebook)

Gyori said the final compromise includes real relief for European—including Hungarian—companies, helping them access financing more easily.

Under the package, funding for the EU’s guarantee program, InvestEU, will increase by €2.9 billion. The Fidesz MEP emphasized that Hungarian businesses will also benefit, as the program applies no double standards and is not used as a tool of political pressure.

She highlighted that:

due to pressure from the right, reporting thresholds will triple, exempting projects under €300,000 from mandatory reporting;

additional reporting obligations tied to the green transition have been removed from the regulation;

safeguards will ensure that small and medium-sized enterprises are not pushed aside by the subsidiaries of large multinational corporations when accessing funds.

This package delivers real relief and represents a major Patriots success: more resources, less bureaucracy. This is what our group stands for, and we will continue working for a competitive Europe. There is still a long road ahead, but we remain determined,

concluded Gyori, the Patriots’ lead on the simplification package.

Cover photo: European Parliamentary session (Photo: AFP)