Peter Szijjarto: Enormous Dangers Threaten Hungary

Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade was the Monday guest on the program The Hour of Truth. Peter Szijjarto once again answered the questions with unvarnished candor. There is no war in Hungary, and there is no migration in Hungary, because the national government fights every single day to prevent the country from being dragged into the war and to stop illegal migrants from entering the country, he stated. According to him, the mission of the Tisza Party is to dismantle Hungarian resistance to both the war and migration.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 17. 17:20
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
The Hour of Truth program began the week with weighty topics. On Monday, host Balazs Nemeth welcomed Peter Szijjarto as his guest. The Hungarian Foreign Minister made important announcements on the program. "If Tisza comes, migrants will come," he highlighted among other issues.

Peter Szijjarto addressed several key foreign policy issues on the program, but he began with football. The Hungarian team has lost its chance to be at the World Cup.

In my view, everyone who loves football even a little — and even those who do not — died a little inside yesterday. The experts will have work to do, to analyze the situation, to make the necessary decisions or to draw their conclusions. As a supporter, I have my own opinions, but I assume the invitation was not addressed to the supporter in me,

Peter Szijjarto stated.

"All the conditions were in place to allow us to qualify for the World Cup again after forty years. However, we did not manage to do so. It is the job of experts to understand this, analyze it, and draw the conclusions"he said.

Peter Szijjarto: The danger is Great

"Everyone must understand, everyone must see, what dangers surround us. The situation in Hungary is better than in our region or our neighborhood only because day after day we make successful efforts to keep the two greatest threats at bay: the eastern threat, the war, and the southern threat, migration," Peter Szijjarto declared.

And it is important that everyone should understand that the fact that Hungary has not yet been dragged into the war is by no means self-evident. It would not be the case if we did not work for it. Just as it is not natural that there are no illegal migrants in Hungary. If the will of Brussels were to prevail, tens of thousands of illegal migrants would be roaming through Hungary,

the minister underscored.

"There is no war in Hungary, there is no migration in Hungary, because the national government fights on a daily basis to prevent us from being drawn into the war, and to prevent illegal migrants from coming in. Both threats are present every single day," he stressed.

Every day something happens that is meant to pull us into the war taking place in Ukraine. One day it is the Ukrainian president, another day a member of the Ukrainian government, then someone from Brussels, or the leader of a Baltic state or of Poland. Day after day the provocations come; day after day they try to push us into the war. And it is the same with migration — they are trying to force through the migration pact,

he stated.

"They want illegal migrants to be scattered even more widely across Europe. They force us to pay one million euros a day because we do not let illegal migrants in. And they have also found the figure inside Hungary who, God forbid if he came to power, would carry all of this out for them. They have found the person, whom they can blackmail through his parliamentary immunity, in order to dismantle Hungary's resistance to war and migration.

This is the mission of the Tisza Party: to dismantle Hungarian resistance to the war and to dismantle Hungarian resistance to migration,

Peter Szijjarto said, emphasizing: "This is why we cannot allow them to come to power, because they would dismantle Hungarian resistance — both to the war and to migration."

"The situation is that Brussels has decided that the war in Ukraine must be fought through" he continued. "They have decided this, as shown by the planning of tens of billions of euros worth of new weapons shipments, and by the planning of tens of billions of euros in financial support for Ukraine. And the statements all say the same: Russia must be defeated, Ukraine must win, this is our war as well, Ukraine is defending us."

And what is currently restraining these reckless processes is that there is one government — the Hungarian government, a national government, a sovereign government — that is standing against it and does not allow Hungary to be dragged into the war. Therefore Brussels must find someone in Hungary who will carry this out. And obviously this person will not openly declare that the country must be taken into the war, but the slips of the tongue still happen, because they are undisciplined and inexperienced. The remarks about conscription, the Ukraine-themed T-shirts, the European People’s Party membership — none of this is a coincidence. Today, the largest pro-war political grouping in Europe is called the European People’s Party. The Tisza Party is a member of this party family. Brussels wants to drag Hungary into the war, and it has found its Hungarian partner in the Tisza Party. That is the situation,

he minister said.

"Brussels and the West European politicians do not care how many Ukrainians will perish, they do not care about the scale of the destruction, they do not care about the risk of the war spreading further, they do not care about the looming specter of a third world war. They want to push this continent into the war."

European Money Spent on Golden Toilets in Ukraine

It has now come to light that in Ukraine, a war mafia is siphoning off a significant portion of the funds sent for the war effort, and Brussels is generously turning a blind eye. This is the same Brussels that is supposedly the ultimate in the fight against corruption in international politics. And it is another matter entirely that the EU commissioner responsible for legal affairs — the person who for years leveled the rule-of-law attacks against Hungary — is now under investigation by the Belgian police. The very individual who is currently facing proceedings in Belgium for money laundering was the one who, as an EU commissioner in Brussels, orchestrated the rule-of-law procedure against Hungary. As the minister emphasized, "this would be a joke in itself if it were not about us."

The consequence of all this is that Ukraine is to be admitted into the European Union, and the EU leaders are proclaiming that even more money must be sent to them. This is the consequence of Ukrainian corruption, as was stated on the program.

Anti-War Rally in Gyor

Peter Szijjarto explained that many people in Gyor raised the same question: Why is it that the Tisza Party always happens to be wherever we are? When we are in Kotcse, they are suddenly in Kotcse; when we are in Gyor, they happen to be in Gyor at exactly the same time.

It is right for us to be fair and even generous regarding this matter, because after all, this is the same person who spent I do not know how many years throwing tantrums that he must sit in the front row at every single Fidesz event, at the annual addresses, at the rallies, at this or that gathering so that he could sit close to the Prime Minister, look at him from up close, applaud for him, cheer for him. And now, compared to that, all that he expects is being in the same city as us in order to get close to the Prime Minister. That is a commendable retreat,

Peter Szijjarto said.

"But this shows clearly that this man is obviously incapable of running an independent program, incapable of sustaining an independent agenda, and that for him the entire point is the commotion. I believe that in the past months it has become clear to everyone what can be expected from him."

In Hungary’s recent political history one must go back only to 2006, because Ferenc Gyurcsany used precisely the same tactic. He won an election by concealing the true state of the country, concealing his plans, concealing his goals. And from that came one of the greatest crises of recent Hungarian political history. History repeats itself in this sense, there is nothing new under the sun. We should not help another Gyurcsany into office,

the minister continued.

Russia-Ukraine War: There Must Be No Hungarian Victims

"I very much do not want Hungarian people to become victims of this war," the minister said. "Unfortunately, many Hungarians have already died in the war between Ukrainians and Russians, because many Hungarian men from Transcarpathia were taken to the front, including, indeed especially including, those who did not want to go." He added:

We remember the Hungarian man who was beaten to death for refusing to enlist in the Ukrainian army. There is only one solution: the war must be stopped.

"The only hope for stopping the war is named Donald Trump. But it is obvious that the Europeans do not want the war to end, and therefore they are undermining Donald Trump’s peace efforts in every conceivable way. Until the war stops, or until we succeed in stopping it, our most important task is to keep Hungary out of this war," Peter Szijjarto said.

Brussels' allies, the Tisza Party supporters, the Tisza Party itself are organizing and cooperating so that if they come to power, God forbid, they will give in to pressure from Brussels, to Brussels's expectations, and allow Hungary to be pushed into this war,

Peter Szijjarto concluded.

Important Negotiations with Bulgaria

The main topic of the talks in Sofia was the greatest dangers currently threatening Europe: war and migration.

According to Hungary’s Foreign Minister, the Bulgarian President shares Hungary's position and stands firmly on the side of security and fighting illegal migration. "And naturally, when discussing the security challenges looming over Europe, the energy-security crisis caused by Brussels’ botched policies must also come up," he added.

A significant portion of the natural gas delivered to Hungary arrives through Bulgaria, but this has nothing to do with Lukoil, because Lukoil operates a refinery and a fuel-station network in Bulgaria, and that is a separate issue.

"There is a situation unfolding across the Balkans, not only in Bulgaria but also in Serbia. In Serbia as well, the majority owner of the oil company is Russian or majority Russian-owned, and they too are subject to sanctions, so the Serbs also have to take action. And theoretically MOL could have a role here, as it is one of the strongest energy companies in the region."

The situation is this: there is an owner. And if the owner becomes subject to sanctions, he is still the owner. And for the asset in question to be transferred from that owner to another owner, an agreement must be made with the owner,

he emphasized.

"I have never in my life told the Croatians, the Serbs, or anyone — the Kenyans, whoever — where they should get their energy resources from, what they should buy, how they should procure it. What do we have to do with that? They know what is good for them, what is cost-effective, what is competitive, what is safe," he said.

But why am I bringing this up? Because it was mentioned that the Serbian oil company, being Russian-owned, is under sanctions. As a result, this supposedly fantastically safe oil-supply route from Croatia has reached the point where it can barely or cannot even deliver a few tens of thousands of tons. Since the pipeline from Croatia to Hungary has a branch leading into Serbia, and that branch has now been emptied due to the sanctions there, they must somehow physically plug it,

Peter Szijjarto explained the situation.

"The Croatians wanted to force MOL to buy those tens of thousands of tons of oil required to plug the Serbian pipeline so that oil could then be sent toward Hungary and Slovakia. To rely on such a service provider, on such a pipeline, I think that is a major irresponsibility,” he added.

"It is also worth examining the European oil imports coming through third countries, because suddenly we see sources that are countries which either hardly have any oil themselves or have sharply increased their imports of Russian oil," he said.

"Hungary is under constant attack in the sense that they want to drag us into the war, and it is far from self-evident that we are not participating in it. One such attack these past days was President Zelensky's statement that he will ensure that no Russian oil can reach Hungary."

These are all attacks on Hungary's sovereignty. For now in verbal form, but if there are practical consequences, then they become practical attacks on Hungary's sovereignty. And that is unacceptable,

 the minister underlined.

Germans Speak About Putins Court Jesters

The program mentioned that yesterday the Bavarian prime minister — clearly for domestic political reasons, since the CDU/CSU is fighting against the AfD — said extremely harsh things about the Alternative for Germany. Markus Soder called AfD supporters "Putin's court jesters," "pro-Kremlin bootlickers,” and rolled out similar insults one after another.

"The German domestic political scene is obviously highly turbulent. The Germans will solve their internal political issues however they wish. If you ask what impression I had of the AfD co-chair when she was here — as I had the opportunity to sit beside the Prime Minister during one of his meetings with Alice Weidel — I can tell you that I did not have such an impression at all. But since I am not the target of these remarks, and since it is clear that everyone has their own domestic political battles, I think we should leave it up to the Germans to sort this out among themselves," Peter Szijjarto responded.

What I can say is this: looking at the German opinion polls, the AfD today is either the first or second most popular party in Germany. In the last Bundestag election they finished in second place. The number of their voters — I cannot say this with absolute certainty — may well exceed the number of people who participate in elections in Hungary. This shows that we are speaking of a party supported by many millions of Germans, and therefore many millions of Europeans. Why this happened in Germany, what led to the AfD becoming the most or second most popular party — that is for the Germans to judge and to draw the conclusions,

the minister emphasized.

„Tisza Party Wants to Allow Migrants to Enter the Country”

"The mission of the Tisza Party is essentially to break Hungarian resistance to illegal migration. This is why it was formed, this is why Brussels supports it, this is why Brussels keeps its leader under its thumb so that he can break Hungary's resistance to illegal immigration," Peter Szijjarto stated.

We do not want this. There was a national referendum in Hungary on illegal migration. If I remember correctly, one of the most important issues at stake in the 2018 parliamentary elections was whether we should let illegal migrants in. The two sides lined up clearly against each other. And now the leader of the Tisza Party may want to deny this, but their own experts speak clearly about what the Tisza Party wants. They want conscription, because they want to go to war, and they want to allow illegal migrants to enter the country,

he emphasized.

"We will resist this. There is strong Hungarian resistance to war, and there is strong Hungarian resistance to migration. And the Tisza Party wants to break this resistance to war and this resistance to migration. This must not be allowed to happen," he said, pointing out plainly that 

If Tisza comes, the migrants will come.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)

