PM Orban Is Unrolling Hungarian Days in America + Video

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban put out a video excerpt on social media from his Friday morning interview on Kossuth Radio, revealing that his upcoming visit to Washington will be more than just a high-level diplomatic meeting.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Kossuth Radio

In the post PM Orban said:

It’s not only about my meeting with the President of the United States. When the head of the Hungarian government meets with the American president, that in itself carries great significance for us. But this time, we are practically making it a Hungarian Day in Washington. Economic leaders, several ministers, heads of key state agencies, the national security advisor—all together, we’re going with a large delegation.

The PM Orban emphasized that one of the central topics of the top-level discussions will be peace, but noted that economic cooperation will also be high on the agenda.

“For months we’ve been working on major economic matters,” the Prime Minister explained.

And I feel that—so long as we don’t botch it, and why would we?—we’ll be able to finalize a comprehensive U.S.–Hungarian economic cooperation package,

he added.

