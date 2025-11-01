Orbán ViktorDonald Trumpgazdaság
magyar

PM Orban Is Unrolling Hungarian Days in America + Video

“Next week I’ll be meeting with President Trump. We’ll discuss peace and key economic issues important to the Hungarian people,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced, sharing a video message on his social media page.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 01. 13:42
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban put out a video excerpt on social media from his Friday morning interview on Kossuth Radio, revealing that his upcoming visit to Washington will be more than just a high-level diplomatic meeting.

Orbán Viktor a Kossuth rádióban (Forrás: Facebook)
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Kossuth Radio
(Source: Facebook)
 

In the post PM Orban said

It’s not only about my meeting with the President of the United States. When the head of the Hungarian government meets with the American president, that in itself carries great significance for us. But this time, we are practically making it a Hungarian Day in Washington. Economic leaders, several ministers, heads of key state agencies, the national security advisor—all together, we’re going with a large delegation.

The PM Orban emphasized that one of the central topics of the top-level discussions will be peace, but noted that economic cooperation will also be high on the agenda.

“For months we’ve been working on major economic matters,” the Prime Minister explained. 

And I feel that—so long as we don’t botch it, and why would we?—we’ll be able to finalize a comprehensive U.S.–Hungarian economic cooperation package,

he added.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Robert C. Castel
idezojelekgyőzelem

Robert C. Castel: A győzelem mint kilépési stratégia

Robert C. Castel avatarja

Nem az ellenfél totális felszámolása, hanem egy igazságos és stabil politikai végállapot kialakítása a cél.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.