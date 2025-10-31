PM Orban: European Leaders Don't Realize They Are Playing with Fire + Video

"The world powers are coming up with new weapons systems, and these are increasingly effective weapons. We are at the starting point of a new arms race, and everyone is talking about increasing military budgets," said Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an interview with Kossuth Radio’s 'Good Morning, Hungary' program on Friday morning.

Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

The Hungarian Prime Minister noted that some say Europe is where it was in 1938, while others compare today’s situation to the era before the First World War.

European leaders do not realize that they are playing with fire,

he underlined. In his view, Europe is heading toward war. He called statements like those made by Ursula von der Leyen, saying Europe must be ready for war within five years, dangerous.

"Now is the time to decide that we will not be drawn into the war. We must put our foot down and stay on the side of peace," he added. He called it crucial for Hungary to have a pro-peace government.

The Situation Is Better Than a Year Ago

"The situation is much better than it was before: today it is the Europeans who are talking about war, although we do not advise them to do so. We are satisfied if we can at least influence our own future. Hungary does not have enough strength to make those who speak of war follow us, but we can share our opinion. The situation was worse a year ago because the Americans were then on the side of war," said Viktor Orban.

Hungary's Prime Minister highlighted that

even the Russians see things differently now, while Ukraine, having lost twenty percent of its territory, wants to continue fighting, so there is no point of rest in this war.

"Those who believe the war must continue are mistaken. It only produces frozen front lines, costs countless lives and enormous sums of money, and drags other countries into the war," Viktor Orban pointed out.

We are in a very dangerous situation. Those who want peace will make it happen,

he emphasized.

The Prime Minister took the view that today there is only one major power that wants peace—the United States of America—yet EU member states do not support President Donald Trump’s peace efforts. "We say one thing and then do another," he added.