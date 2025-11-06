PM Orban Shares Major News Ahead of Meeting with President Trump

Since President Trump's re-election, new perspectives have opened up in Hungarian-American relations. "The first ten months of this year were the first phase in which we repaired everything that Hungary and Hungarian-American relations had suffered under the Biden administration," PM Orban posted.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview on Kossuth Radio's Good Morning, Hungary! program on October 31, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communication Department/Zoltan Fischer)



The Hungarian Prime Minister added:

Political sanctions are gone, the American funding of NGOs attacking Hungary has ceased, and Hungarians can once again travel to the United States without visas. With this, the initial stage of renewed U.S.–Hungary relations has been completed,

PM Orban stressed:

The Hungarian delegation is now traveling to Washington to open a new chapter in Hungarian–American relations together with President Trump. Our goal is to establish a strategic partnership encompassing energy cooperation, investment, defense, and consultations about the post-Russia–Ukraine war world. We are working toward an agreement based on mutual benefits — one that serves the interests of every Hungarian.

“Off to Washington! Let’s get to work!” the Prime Minister concluded.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)