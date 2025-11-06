WashingtonTrumpOrbán Viktor
PM Orban Shares Major News Ahead of Meeting with President Trump

Political sanctions against Hungary have been lifted, U.S. funding for anti-Hungarian NGOs has ended, and visa-free travel to the United States has been restored — marking the close of the initial phase of renewed U.S.–Hungary relations, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 11. 06. 10:09
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)
Since President Trump's re-election, new perspectives have opened up in Hungarian-American relations. "The first ten months of this year were the first phase in which we repaired everything that Hungary and Hungarian-American relations had suffered under the Biden administration," PM Orban posted.

A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök interjút ad a Kossuth rádió Jó reggelt, Magyarország! című műsorában a közmédia óbudai stúdiójában 2025. október 31-én (Fotó: MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Fischer Zoltán)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview on Kossuth Radio's Good Morning, Hungary! program on October 31, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communication Department/Zoltan Fischer)
 

The Hungarian Prime Minister added:

Political sanctions are gone, the American funding of NGOs attacking Hungary has ceased, and Hungarians can once again travel to the United States without visas. With this, the initial stage of renewed U.S.–Hungary  relations has been completed,

 PM Orban stressed:

The Hungarian delegation is now traveling to Washington to open a new chapter in Hungarian–American relations together with President Trump. Our goal is to establish a strategic partnership encompassing energy cooperation, investment, defense, and consultations about the post-Russia–Ukraine war world. We are working toward an agreement based on mutual benefits — one that serves the interests of every Hungarian.

“Off to Washington! Let’s get to work!” the Prime Minister concluded.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

