PM Orban: We Just Concluded the Most Crucial Meeting of 2025

“The stakes couldn’t have been higher for us,” PM Orban posted. “If the American sanctions on Russian energy had taken effect, Hungarians would have faced double or even triple utility bills, and fuel prices soaring past 1,000 forints (over €2.60) per liter by Christmas. It would have been a true disaster.”

The Prime Minister added:

the government managed to successfully avert this threat, ensuring that "Hungarian families can look forward to the kind of Christmas they hoped for".

Viktor Orban concluded:

It’s no exaggeration to say — we’ve just concluded the most important talks of the year.

Cover photo: U.S. President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House (Photo: Prime Minister’s Press Office)