PM Orban: We Just Concluded the Most Crucial Meeting of 2025

“President Trump and I shook hands on an indefinite exemption for Hungary from U.S. sanctions on Russian crude oil. As long as he is President there, and I am Prime Minister here, there will be no sanctions,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on his social media page.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 10. 9:49
U.S. President Donald Trump  and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House (Photo: Prime Minister’s Press Office)
“The stakes couldn’t have been higher for us,” PM Orban posted. “If the American sanctions on Russian energy had taken effect, Hungarians would have faced double or even triple utility bills, and fuel prices soaring past 1,000 forints (over €2.60) per liter by Christmas. It would have been a true disaster.”

The Prime Minister added:  

the government managed to successfully avert this threat, ensuring that "Hungarian families can look forward to the kind of Christmas they hoped for".

Viktor Orban concluded:

It’s no exaggeration to say — we’ve just concluded the most important talks of the year.

 

