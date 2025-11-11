PM Orban: When Brussels Whistles, Tisza Leaders Run to Heel

“There are rare moments in politics when there’s no rationale for arguing or being skeptical. When something is so clearly good that it’s obvious — that is the case with our meeting in Washington,” PM Orban posted.

Hungary's Prime Minister emphasized that the agreements reached with President Donald Trump serve the interests of every Hungarian citizen. “We protected household utility price cuts, prevented fuel prices from skyrocketing, and opened new perspectives for the Hungarian economy. Regardless of whether someone is on the left or the right, it’s hard to deny that this is good for Hungary and good for Hungarian families,”

PM Orban said, but remarked:

Still, there are those who are bent on looking for a hair to split.

"Brussels, for instance, reacted immediately. They announced that even though Hungary is exempt from U.S. energy sanctions, they will still ban the import of Russian energy into Europe starting in 2027,” he wrote in the post. “They want to continue the war and the sanctions. But not so fast — we’ll have a few words to say about that.”

The prime minister also pointed out that it didn’t take long for the Tisza Party to fall in line:

Here at home, we didn’t have to wait long for Tisza to promptly echo Brussels’ orders. When Brussels whistles, Tisza leaders run to heel.

Viktor Orban concluded: “It is clear to see where everyone stands - who stands with Hungarian families and who stands with Brussels. That knowledge will come in handy next April.”

