PM Orban: Deeds, Not Words

Hungary’s cabinet is set to convene shortly, in what is likely to be its final meeting of the year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on social media. In the post, he not only reflected on the past year but also summed up the government’s most important measures.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 23. 11:11
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook / Viktor Orban)
“The government meeting will begin shortly. Once we finish our work here, it may well be the last one this year,” PM Orban wrote in a Tuesday morning post on Facebook.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban. (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)

According to Viktor Orban, the country is closing a year marked by contradictions and serious challenges. As he put it:

It has been a strange year. Despite the efforts of President Trump and the pro-peace majority of the world, we were unable to bring the Russia–Ukraine war to an end this year.

At the same time, PM Orban stressed that, regardless of the international environment, the Hungarian government carried out its domestic plans as promised. “Even so, at home we implemented every plan we set for ourselves in the hope of peace,” he continued.

The prime minister went on to list the government’s most significant recent measures. As he noted: 

“We launched Europe’s largest home-ownership program, which has already been taken up by 15,000 people. We introduced tax exemptions for mothers raising two or three children. We brought back the 14th-month pension, with the first installment to be paid in February. And in two phases, we doubled family tax allowances.”

Turning to economic policy, Orban highlighted the launch of a 90 billion forint tax- and bureaucracy-reduction program, as well as a fixed 3 percent loan program for small- and medium-sized businesses. He also emphasized that, despite the international sanctions environment, the government successfully protected Hungary’s utility cost reduction program.

In closing, the prime minister made clear that the list was far from complete and that the government would continue to focus on practical solutions rather than rhetoric.

I could go on at length. But, deeds instead of words. That is what we are preparing for at today’s government meeting as well,

PM Orban wrote.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook / Viktor Orban)

 

 

