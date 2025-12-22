BrüsszelOrbán Balázsorosz-ukrán háború
magyar

Balazs Orban: Europe’s Elite Is Sinking Ever Deeper Into War + Video

According to Balazs Orban, the prime minister's political director, Hungary today has only one real guarantee of peace and of staying out of war: the nation-focused, Fidesz–KDNP government led by Viktor Orban. In contrast, he warned, the EU majority in Brussels is deepening the Ukraine conflict through war loans, while increasingly and openly preparing for a direct confrontation with Russia. In the political director’s assessment, Europe has become invested not in peace, but in the continuation of war.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 22. 16:36
Balazs Orban, political director to the Hungarian prime minister (Photo: MTI)
“The only guarantee of peace—and of staying out of war and war preparations—in Hungary today is Fidesz–KDNP, the pro-nation government, and Viktor Orban,” said Balazs Orban, the prime minister’s political director, in a social media post. “In Brussels, the majority of EU member states have agreed to extending war loans to Ukraine. Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, however, made a strategic decision to stay out, because in the long run it would not be Ukraine, but European taxpayers who foot the bill.”

Orbán Balázs, a miniszterelnök politikai igazgatója
Balazs Orban, political director to the Hungarian prime minister (Photo: AFP)

the system of war loans creates a direct financial incentive to prolong the conflict. Those who buy in will no longer be interested in peace, but in continuing the war and defeating Russia,” he argued. “Europe’s elite is sinking ever deeper into the war, while openly discussing preparations for a direct conflict with Russia. They want to admit Ukraine into the European Union by 2029, and thus prepare the EU for war by 2030 at the latest,

he added.

The politician went on to say that the strongest pro-war force in European politics today is the European People’s Party (EPP), of which Hungary’s Tisza Party is a member. “It is no coincidence that a former Ukrainian foreign minister has said they are praying for a change of government in Hungary, so that a pro-war government backing the conflict in Ukraine comes to power,” he noted.

He also pointed to the recent behavior of Tisza Party leader Peter Magyar, saying it is “no coincidence” that Magyar has posted extensively on social media without once clearly stating his position on the war. “They know exactly why: if their real stance were made public, the Hungarian people would not support them,” Orban said, adding that he discussed these issues earlier on Kossuth Radio’s Vasarnapi Ujsag program on.

Europe has aligned itself fully with one side in the war. We believe negotiations are needed with both sides,

Balazs Orban stressed in another post accompanied by a video. 

Cover photo: Balazs Orban, political director to the Hungarian prime minister (Photo: MTI)

