“The only guarantee of peace—and of staying out of war and war preparations—in Hungary today is Fidesz–KDNP, the pro-nation government, and Viktor Orban,” said Balazs Orban, the prime minister’s political director, in a social media post. “In Brussels, the majority of EU member states have agreed to extending war loans to Ukraine. Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, however, made a strategic decision to stay out, because in the long run it would not be Ukraine, but European taxpayers who foot the bill.”
the system of war loans creates a direct financial incentive to prolong the conflict. Those who buy in will no longer be interested in peace, but in continuing the war and defeating Russia,” he argued. “Europe’s elite is sinking ever deeper into the war, while openly discussing preparations for a direct conflict with Russia. They want to admit Ukraine into the European Union by 2029, and thus prepare the EU for war by 2030 at the latest,
he added.
