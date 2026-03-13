Orbán ViktorolajCzepek Gábor
magyar

PM Orban: We Are Seeking a Solution, Not Conflict + Video

"We are seeking a solution, not conflict. We want to help," Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video of his phone conversation with Gabor Czepek shared on social media.

2026. 03. 13. 10:37
Druzhba oil pipeline
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"On the brink of a global energy crisis, President Volodymyr Zelensky cannot continue to blackmail Hungary with the oil blockade, the Prime Minister wrote on his social media page. PM Orban also shared a video of him talking with Gabor Czepek, the State Secretary of the Energy Ministry heading the fact-finding mission to Kyiv.

PM Orban asked the state secretary to seek contact with the Ukrainian government authorities responsible for energy. The Prime Miniser  also emphasized that the following must be documented:

We were ready to talk to them, to inspect [the pipeline], and we wanted to resolve the situation together with them. We are not seeking conflict, but a solution, and we want to help them.

Záhony, 2026. március 11. Czepek Gábor, az Energiaügyi Minisztérium parlamenti államtitkára sajtótájékoztatót tart a záhonyi magyar-ukrán határátkelőhelyen 2026. március 11-én. Elindult Kijevbe a Barátság kőolajvezeték állapotát vizsgáló küldöttség. MTI/Balázs Attila
 Delegation in Kyiv tasked with inspecting the condition of the crude oil pipeline (Photo: MTI/Attila Balazs)

 Gabor Czepek highlighted:

A possible step forward is that today we will be in continuous talks with the US charge d’affairs and EU diplomats. This is not just a Hungarian affair but a regional and European one, and a series of diplomatic negotiations will force the Ukrainians to the table.

In response, Viktor Orban said it is indeed an absurd situation that negotiations can take place in Kyiv with everyone except the Ukrainians themselves. He added that if the delegation is unsuccessful and negotiations do not take place in Kyiv, they should at least inspect the site. 

The goal of the Hungarian mission led by Gabor Czepek, which is currently in Kyiv, is to represent Hungary's interest and ensure that the crude oil pipeline restarts operations as soon as possible. According to the Hungarian government, a pre-announced official delegation arrived in Kyiv led by the State Secretary to negotiate regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline. However, the Ukrainian government claims that the members of the delegation entered the country as tourists and that they do not have a planned official program.


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekukrán

Na, gyertek, csüccs ide!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Az ukrán fenyegető gazember, a Karma és a hazai balliberális sajtó nevetséges hazudozása.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu