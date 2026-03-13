PM Orban: We Are Seeking a Solution, Not Conflict + Video

"On the brink of a global energy crisis, President Volodymyr Zelensky cannot continue to blackmail Hungary with the oil blockade, the Prime Minister wrote on his social media page. PM Orban also shared a video of him talking with Gabor Czepek, the State Secretary of the Energy Ministry heading the fact-finding mission to Kyiv.

PM Orban asked the state secretary to seek contact with the Ukrainian government authorities responsible for energy. The Prime Miniser also emphasized that the following must be documented:

We were ready to talk to them, to inspect [the pipeline], and we wanted to resolve the situation together with them. We are not seeking conflict, but a solution, and we want to help them.

Delegation in Kyiv tasked with inspecting the condition of the crude oil pipeline (Photo: MTI/Attila Balazs)

Gabor Czepek highlighted:

A possible step forward is that today we will be in continuous talks with the US charge d’affairs and EU diplomats. This is not just a Hungarian affair but a regional and European one, and a series of diplomatic negotiations will force the Ukrainians to the table.

In response, Viktor Orban said it is indeed an absurd situation that negotiations can take place in Kyiv with everyone except the Ukrainians themselves. He added that if the delegation is unsuccessful and negotiations do not take place in Kyiv, they should at least inspect the site.

The goal of the Hungarian mission led by Gabor Czepek, which is currently in Kyiv, is to represent Hungary's interest and ensure that the crude oil pipeline restarts operations as soon as possible. According to the Hungarian government, a pre-announced official delegation arrived in Kyiv led by the State Secretary to negotiate regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline. However, the Ukrainian government claims that the members of the delegation entered the country as tourists and that they do not have a planned official program.