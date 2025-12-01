Rendkívüli

Hungary FM: Results of Hungary’s Utility Cost Cuts Scheme Are Safe

Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade was the guest on Monday’s edition of the program The Hour of Truth. According to the host, Balazs Nemeth, while Hungary's Prime Minister holds talks with both the American and Russian presidents, Brussels’ man can manage nothing more than to get tangled up in his own tire-changing story. Peter Szijjarto revealed details about the trip to Moscow.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 12. 01. 16:40
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
Peter Szijjarto was the guest of The Hour of Truth on Monday. The Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade reported on the meeting between Viktor Orban and Vladimir Putin in Moscow

Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Sergey Lavrov, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs (Photo: AFP)

The program also discussed the fact that even the Left now acknowledges that the Tisza Party has stalled, while the far left was once again stirring up trouble in Germany.

There is this approach, this 'dare to be small' mentality. There is this foreign policy perspective, which I have always rejected, the one that says we are too small to permit ourselves the luxury of viewing and understanding the world through our own eyes, our own lens, from our own perspective. And so we should always align ourselves with someone else. As you can see, those who once looked to Moscow as their point of reference now seek Brussels,

stated Peter Szijjarto. He added:

We Hungarians pursue a foreign policy that starts from Hungarian interests.

Hungary's foreign policy is a sovereign foreign policy, the minister underscored.

Peter Szijjarto Explains Why the Trip to Moscow

Hungarian foreign policy looks exclusively to Hungarian interests; it proceeds based on the national interest. And the national interest dictates that here in the heart of Europe, we must maintain continuous contact with the country that is largest in the world by territory and is also a nuclear superpower, situated just a few hundred kilometers away from us. We cannot afford to give up diplomatic channels and  we ford to give up contact with a country where a significant share of our energy supply comes from, and a country which, whether we like it or not, will be a significan player not only in the future of European security, but also in the global security system, the minister emphasized.

I understand that there are some who are kept around precisely to criticize this, to undermine it, to say and write every bad thing about it, but we will not be diverted from representing our country's national interest.

he said.

Speaking about the trip to Moscow, he noted: "Obviously, security issues arise in such circumstances. We did not fly a roughly two-and-a-half-hour route to Moscow via Slovakia, Poland and Belarus. We flew south, through Turkey, and the flight took nearly six hours. Because these days, especially in such a wartime environment—when one must unfortunately understand war in both the literal and the figurative sense—security considerations are perhaps far more important than they used to be."

"The Prime Minister met with the President of the United States  in Washington. There they held lengthy discussions about our region’s security situation, and spoke at least as extensively about issues vital for Hungary, concerning our energy supply security, our economic development, and our economic stability. And during these talks, the Prime Minister was able to conclude every agreement with Donald Trump that is essential for Hungary’s energy security and economic security.

Had the prime minister not been able to reach these agreements, today we would be very close to a situation where, by Christmas, Hungarian families’ energy costs would have tripled. The Prime Minister succeeded in concluding the agreement under which Hungary receives exemptions from U.S. sanctions with respect to natural gas and crude oil purchases. And on Friday, the issues necessary to guarantee the security of Hungary’s energy supply were also clarified. Accordingly, deliveries of natural gas, crude oil, and nuclear fuel to Hungary will continue without interruption. Hungary’s energy supply is safe,

the minister underlined.

Hungary’s energy supply is safe, and the achievements of Hungary’s utility cost reduction program are safe, Peter Szijjarto emphasized. The Hungarian Prime Minister’s task is not to satisfy the expectations of the liberal mainstream in Brussels, nor to dance to whatever tune is called from Brussels, but rather to represent the interests of the Hungarian nation. This is what he did in Washington, what he did in Moscow, and what he will continue to do in Brussels.

Europe on the Sidelines

"Peter Magyar would open the door, no doubt about that, he would open the door for Brussels to bring migrants in through it, and to push Hungary into the war. And Hungary would then walk through that door straight into the war. These are two things that must be prevented under all circumstances. As for our alleged isolation, let me just note that within the span of a single month, Hungary's Prime Minister held talks in both Washington and Moscow. It is not like this Manfred Weber person, who is not received anywhere in any serious venue so he shouts in the European Parliament, but beyond that, Manfred Weber’s international diplomatic activity is somewhere down below, beneath the floor, at minus five," Peter Szijjarto pointed out. He went on to add that it is good news that Hungary has major players in the regional energy market such as MOL and MVM. This is good news for Hungary because despite being a landlocked country with no large natural gas or oil fields, we still have two energy companies that are significant in the regional market, and in the case of MOL, beyond the regional market as well.

In my view, the Hungarian government has an obligation in such cases to provide diplomatic background and assistance so that Hungarian companies can gain strength in a business environment that is undergoing structural transformation in the region. Up to a certain point, the Hungarian government can and does provide this assistance. And naturally, we will do everything that is within our power,

the minister explained.

The German chancellor says that the Hungarian Prime Minister had no authorization or mandate to travel to Moscow.

"Excuse me, but those days are over, thank God, when Budapest had to ask Berlin for permission before doing anything. That era is gone. We have forgotten it, and let us keep it forgotten, because it was very bad. For the Hungarian Prime Minister to take any action, he needs no permission whatsoever from either Berlin or Brussels, Peter Szijjarto stated.

The pro-war European elite has been making statements that reflect an extremely frustrated state of mind. This pro-war European elite is simply frustrated. Why are they frustrated? Because it is becoming clear to more and more people that what they have done over the past three and a half to four years has failed dramatically,

the minister stressed. According to Peter Szijjarto, beyond prolonging the war and making it even more severe, they have effectively knocked Europe out of the circle of key actors in global politics and global security.

Both the resolution of the war in Ukraine and the fragile situation in the Western Balkans have been taken over by the United States. The United States took charge, and Europe was not dealt a single card. This is where Ursula von der Leyen, Manfred Weber, and the liberal mainstream Western European politicians have brought Europe. In resolving conflicts taking place on European soil, Europe and the European Union now have no voice. And it is evident that it frustrates them that there is one European politician who, meanwhile, can speak simultaneously with the world’s major power centers, with Washington, Moscow, Beijing. There is one such politician: Viktor Orban, and no one else,

he said.

Brussels Is Unperturbed by Corruption in Ukraine

"Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote or sent this letter, urging that we send many more billions of euros of European citizens’ money to Ukraine, at the very moment when one of the most serious corruption crises in European political history erupted in Ukraine, when it became clear that a large part of European taxpayers’ money was likely stolen and misappropriated. At the Council of Foreign Ministers, many said that the corruption scandal unfolding in Ukraine is yet another argument for admitting Ukraine to the European Union, because in doing so, we would be helping them overcome that corruption," reacted Peter Szijjarto to Brussels’ plan.

More than 100 billion euros of European citizens’ money was transferred to Ukraine, and it turned out that there was theft, fraud, and lies. Yet not a single Brussels official has stepped forward to say: 'Well then, my friends, now please account for all this.' Wouldn’t that be the normal thing to do?

the minister asked.

On the topic of the Polish President cancelling his meeting with Viktor Orban, host Balazs Nemeth said: "I do not know whether the meeting had been planned at all, but if it was, then according to the articles and the statements of the relevant official from the Polish presidential office, the meeting between the president and the prime minister will not take place."

We regard the Poles not only as friends but as a brotherly nation, and I hope that these episodes, which truly do not belong to the most glorious pages of Hungarian–Polish friendship, will come to an end as soon as possible. We will continue to stand before our Polish friends with the greatest openness,

responded Peter Szijjarto.

The host then asked: "Is it worth talking about the issue with the interpreter, to clarify what exactly happened there?"

It is not worth it, because it is teamwork. I can also help when it comes to the Russian language, and I often assist the Prime Minister. And the Prime Minister can also manage on his own in any case. So there was no problem whatsoever,

said the minister.

War Psychosis in Europe

"Over the last nearly four years since the war in Ukraine began, numerous European politicians have tried to act as though this were our war as well, as though it were their personal war. Many European politicians have made extremely dangerous statements," the minister emphasized, adding that 

the Baltic states, unfortunately, take the lead. Many Baltic politicians make statements that endanger not only themselves and their countries, but all of Europe. We Hungarians want no part of this, thank you very much.

Perhaps the "Baltic states feel that this is their war too, but we feel that it is not our war. And not only do we feel this, we are convinced of it. This is not our war. And that is why we  refuse to participate in it."

And we respectfully ask the Baltic politicians not to provoke Europe into this war, because we do not want to go to war, we do not want to enter a war that has nothing to do with us. It would be good if the Baltic states worked for peace instead,

Peter Szijjarto stressed.

Peter Magyar Presented His Candidates

The Tisza Party’s candidates for the elections have now been announced. Peter Szijjarto disclosed that he does not personally know Peter Magyar.

But what is strange to me is that whenever I saw him in person, whenever we were in the same space, it was always at Fidesz events. And each time I saw him, he seemed extremely enthusiastic, clapping, happy to be there, moving about among leading Fidesz politicians.

"And now he says that we are all sorts of unbelievable things—dictators, oligarchs, whatever. Well, for heaven’s sake, then why did he spend ten years moving comfortably among us? And why did he enjoy the benefits? And now he says that all this is outrageous. I really do not understand how someone can do this morally or personally."

Last week, of course, the focus was on the Moscow trip, but the most exciting and most important news of the week was that the hundreds-of-pages-long economic program of the Tisza Party leaked, containing brutal austerity measures. Left-wing experts stand behind this left-wing formation.

This entire candidate selection, the austerity package, the tax increases, the leaked program—each and every element shows that there is nothing new under the sun. What was once Ferenc Gyurcsany, then Gordon Bajnai, then almost Peter Jakab, then Peter Marki-Zay, is now Peter Magyar. There is nothing new under the sun. It is the same left-wing crowd, the same left-wing world, which once tried its luck with 'wise voting,' then with a joint list, then with joint candidates, and now with a new party. It is the same team. The same team that once drove Hungary into bankruptcy so deeply that it was barely possible to climb out. The same team that wanted to drag Hungary into war,

the minister said.

"This is the team that wanted and still wants to allow migrants into the country. This is the team that wants to force gender or LGBT ideology onto society. This is the team that wants to raise taxes. So again, there is nothing new under the sun, Peter Szijjarto continued."

"It is clear what they want, because our opponents have always wanted exactly the same thing. Until 2010, they did it; after 2010, they have wanted to do it again. They raised taxes, implemented a progressive tax system, took away family support, took away tax allowances, took away the 13th-month pension, and this time they want to take away home creation support as well."

We must protect the country so that Laszlo Lengyel does not get to decide what economic policies we should follow here,

he said.

Commenting on the fact that even the left wing now admits that the Tisza Party’s rise has stalled, he said "after the election on April 3, 2022, I thought that the next morning, the opinion polling companies in Hungary would say: 'Thank you very much, it seems our industry can from now on be replaced by a glass marble.'"

I do not spend energy looking at any polls, because, as I said, I often think this whole business resembles gazing into a crystal ball. Never once has there been a moment after an election when they sat down publicly and said: 'Well, these were the results, this is what we predicted, and here is why we were right or wrong.' That has never happened. If such a thing ever happens, then we can again take opinion polls seriously,

the minister underscored.

Far Left in Action in Germany

The AfD wanted to establish a new youth organization in central Germany, in a medium-sized town, and far-left groups organized a counter-protest. The German police were not capable of ensuring that representatives of the strongest German party, the AfD, could gather and set up their youth organization. Many people were injured in the far-left attack, the event was delayed, it had to be moved, and they were forced to choose a different program.

My entire foreign policy strategy is based on the principle that we do not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, and we expect others not to interfere in ours either

said Peter Szijjarto.

If we look at this a bit more broadly, just imagine what would happen if, in Hungary, a political party were unable to hold its event because venues refused to provide them a location. Or what would happen if a political organization could not hold its event because the leaders of another political organization blocked it. Obviously, Brussels would immediately send in the blue helmets to Hungary to defend democracy and the rule of law. And of course, the European Parliament would hold an extraordinary session the very next day, declaring that a meteorite-like, elemental danger threatens European democracy because of what is happening in Hungary

Peter Szijjarto said. "In Germany, the situation is simple," he continued. "There is a party that finished second in the last parliamentary election. This is what we know. According to opinion polls, it is supposedly the largest party. But what we know for sure is that it is definitely one of the most supported parties. It finished second in the last election, and based on the opinions coming from Germany, trust in the governing coalition is not exactly at its peak. From this, one can conclude that the AfD is likely still the most popular party in Germany."

If  in Europe's strongest country, they are essentially trying to make the functioning of the most supported party completely impossible, then I do not know how this is supposed to contribute to the development of European democracy,

the minister added.
This double standard is tremendously harmful to Europe. Whenever I talk to politicians outside Europe, many of them laugh at Europe. They simply laugh at Europe. Unfortunately, Brussels is reaching the maximum level of its harmfulness, and  and I see that there is always room for going worse in this regard, the minister emphasized.
 

