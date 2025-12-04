Tamas Deutsch: Tisza’s Experts Also Worked on ex-PM Gyurcsany’s Austerity Package

During the European Parliament election campaign, Tisza Party's chairman emphasized that this is not work to be taken seriously. “Well, certainly not the way he’s doing it. Today, among the 720 members of the European Parliament, Peter Magyar is one of those who are absent the most,” Tamas Deutsch told the Hour of Truth podcast on Thursday.

MEP Deutsch: Today in the West, it takes political courage to put up a Christmas tree (Photo: Screenshot)

The head of the Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) delegation to the European Parliament recalled that under communism there had been attempts to turn the Christmas holiday into a “pine tree festival.”

The communists ultimately did not dare carry this out, but political actors within the European Union who yield to radical Islamists are now creating something similar: they claim it is a legitimate grievance of newcomers that Muslims do not want to see Christmas trees in public spaces.

According to the Fidesz MEP, it takes political courage today in the West to put up a Christmas tree. He added that if someone does not meet the extreme radical progressive expectations, “they will tear him to pieces.” As he put it, if someone wants Santa Claus to remain Santa Claus, and Christmas to remain Christmas, that person gets labeled with all sorts of negative terms. Tamas Deutsch does not believe that twenty-first-century Europe should be about total self-abandonment.

Taking Ukraine’s Side Instead of the Member States?

Speaking about the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, he said it was a military attack on the energy security of Hungary and Slovakia — two EU member states. Meanwhile, the European Commission has taken Ukraine’s side rather than the side of the member states. “It was the same when we acted against the influx of Ukrainian agricultural products that threatened our agriculture and food supply.” Regarding the recently erupted corruption scandals, he said: “Soon there won’t be a single EU commissioner left who hasn’t had proceedings launched against them.”

Tamas Deutsch also responded to the fact that the cousin of Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi is doing business with Ukrainian billionaires. “I understand that there are few failed generals with a kinder heart than him — one who, out of pure kindness, talks about reinstating conscription, who carries a firearm out of love, and who shoves journalists out of affection. So I’m a bit disappointed that he is not protecting Ukrainians out of sincere, heartfelt love, but because he wants to get closer to the golden toilets. Could it be that the Szendi family is also part of Ukrainian corruption?” the politician remarked, sarcastically.