Rendkívüli

Szörnyű pedofilbűncselekményben érintett egy volt magyar politikus

békebaloldali megszorítócsomagmigrációigazság órájaDeutsch Tamás
magyar

Tamas Deutsch: Tisza’s Experts Also Worked on ex-PM Gyurcsany’s Austerity Package

It takes political courage today in the West to put up a Christmas tree, Tamas Deutsch said on the Hour of Truth podcast. According to the Fidesz MEP, anyone who fails to meet the extreme, radical progressive expectations immediately becomes a target. Mr. Deutsch also pointed out that there is nothing new under the sun: the austerity package proposed by Peter Magyar’s Tisza Party was developed by the same economic experts who had worked on ex-PM Ferenc Gyurcsany’s austerity package years earlier.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 12. 04. 13:30
Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch on the Hour of Truth podcast(Photo: Screen capture)
Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch on the Hour of Truth podcast(Photo: Screen capture)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

During the European Parliament election campaign, Tisza Party's chairman emphasized that this is not work to be taken seriously. “Well, certainly not the way he’s doing it. Today, among the 720 members of the European Parliament, Peter Magyar is one of those who are absent the most,” Tamas Deutsch told the Hour of Truth podcast on Thursday.

Deutsch Tamás
MEP Deutsch: Today in the West, it takes political courage to put up a Christmas tree (Photo: Screenshot)

The head of the Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) delegation to the European Parliament recalled that under communism there had been attempts to turn the Christmas holiday into a “pine tree festival.”

The communists ultimately did not dare carry this out, but political actors within the European Union who yield to radical Islamists are now creating something similar: they claim it is a legitimate grievance of newcomers that Muslims do not want to see Christmas trees in public spaces.

According to the Fidesz MEP, it takes political courage today in the West to put up a Christmas tree. He added that if someone does not meet the extreme radical progressive expectations, “they will tear him to pieces.” As he put it, if someone wants Santa Claus to remain Santa Claus, and Christmas to remain Christmas, that person gets labeled with all sorts of negative terms. Tamas Deutsch does not believe that twenty-first-century Europe should be about total self-abandonment.

 

Taking Ukraine’s Side Instead of the Member States?

Speaking about the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, he said it was a military attack on the energy security of Hungary and Slovakia — two EU member states. Meanwhile, the European Commission has taken Ukraine’s side rather than the side of the member states. “It was the same when we acted against the influx of Ukrainian agricultural products that threatened our agriculture and food supply.” Regarding the recently erupted corruption scandals, he said: “Soon there won’t be a single EU commissioner left who hasn’t had proceedings launched against them.”

Tamas Deutsch also responded to the fact that the cousin of Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi is doing business with Ukrainian billionaires. “I understand that there are few failed generals with a kinder heart than him — one who, out of pure kindness, talks about reinstating conscription, who carries a firearm out of love, and who shoves journalists out of affection. So I’m a bit disappointed that he is not protecting Ukrainians out of sincere, heartfelt love, but because he wants to get closer to the golden toilets. Could it be that the Szendi family is also part of Ukrainian corruption?” the politician remarked, sarcastically.

Tamas Deutsch: Tisza’s Experts Also Worked on Ferenc Gyurcsany’s Austerity Package

The host noted that the left-wing media are trying to make a joke out of Tisza's leaked usterity package, forgetting that back in the summer the news already suggested that “not everything can be said,” otherwise they would fail — and that their political approach was essentially: “Win the election first, and then anything goes.”

– “I knew this narrative sounded familiar, and then I realized: in his Oszod speech, ex-PM Gyurcsany also dicsussed how they had secretly been working on an austerity package ahead of the elections. Back then, the prime minister spoke openly about how they had to lie to the voters. Now exactly the same construction is appearing again at Tisza — and on top of that, the very same experts drafted Peter Magyar’s economic (austerity) package who had drafted Gyurcsany’s package back then,” Mr. Deutsch emphasized.

We will not allow a progressive, enthusiastic Brussels-aligned, post-communist system to return ever again,

the MEP underlined. He also pointed out that while some Tisza experts — for example Maria Zita Petschnig — say that the 13th-month ension is unnecessary and that seniors she considers wealthy should give up part of their pensions, she herself accepts her pension without hesitation from the postman.

 

Cover photo: Tamas Deutsch on the program The Hour of Truth (Photo: Screen capture)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Megyeri Dávid
idezojelekLendvai Ildikó

A Tisza ősforrása Lendvai Ildikó

Megyeri Dávid avatarja

Magyar Péter tagadásban már maga a megtestesült MSZP.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.