Tisza Party's Plans to Dismantle Pension System

The plans put forward by Peter Magyar’s circle would completely tear apart the current pension system, which is based on social insurance and solidarity, replacing it almost entirely with mandatory private pension funds and market-based private insurers. This is clear from the left-wing austerity package prepared under Aron Dalnoki, head of the Tisza Party's economic working group, with contributions from Gyorgy Suranyi, former Hungarian Central Bank governor, and Peter Felcsuti, former chairman of the Hungarian Banking Association. The outlet Ellenpont highlights that the document openly states that "the state’s responsibility must be limited in the long term, and the financial stability of the system must be built on individual accounts and market investments."

Aron Dalnoki is one of the main architects of the document (Source: Facebook)

They Would Instantly Destroy the Pension System

The outlet points out that in the proposal package mentioned above, the Tisza Party would begin

dismantling the pension system as early as next September 1, since from that point on anyone entering the workforce would only be allowed to contribute to a private pension fund.

According to the leaked plans, this contribution would amount to a minimum of 10 percent and a maximum of 15 percent of gross salary (in addition to a 2.5 percent "solidarity pension contribution," meaning that the former 10 percent pension contribution would increase to 12.5–17.5 percent). What remains unclear is who exactly would receive what kind of pension benefits in exchange for this 2.5 percent solidarity payment.

According to Ellenpont, the system would be made

almost completely exposed to the profit hunger of market-based private insurers.

The Tisza Party’s program makes it clear that they want to fully dismantle the current solidarity-based pension and social security systems, turning them into a profitable business sector.

The document openly states this: "One of the most significant economic effects of the pension reform is the strengthening of the financial markets." Shortly afterward, the document highlights the expected boost to the capital market: "Within twenty to thirty years, private pension funds will amass assets reaching a significant share of GDP, increasing domestic capital market liquidity and economic growth potential." Ellenpont’s analysis explains that this means private pension fund assets would gradually rise to 40–50 percent of GDP, providing "stable and predictable sources for the domestic capital market, contributing to the development of the government bond market, the stock market, and the corporate bond market."