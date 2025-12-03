Rendkívüli

Hungary FM: Brussels-Aligned Europe Still Wants to Wage War with Russia

The Brussels-aligned part of Europe still wants to drag the continent into a war with Russia, and the pro-war fanatics will be working to advance that agenda at the NATO Foreign Affairs Council meeting, a ministry statement quoted Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto as saying on Wednesday in Budapest.

2025. 12. 03.
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
Pro-war forces will clearly attempt to ditch the earlier decision declaring that the North Atlantic Alliance is not a party to the war in Ukraine and that every effort must be made to ensure it does not become one, Peter Szijjarto said before departing for the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting.

Today, the pro-war fanatics will try to consign this earlier decision to the past. And we, as the pro-peace side, will be working to preserve this earlier decision of NATO,

he emphasized.

