National Consultation Nears Record as Final Deadline Approaches

Balazs Hidveghi stressed that the more people speak out against tax hikes and against supporting a pro-war policy, the stronger the mandate the prime minister and the government will have to defend Hungary’s interests.

Deputy Minister Balazs Hidveghi is pleased that so many people have already completed the National Consultation (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)

He underscored that the Cabinet is convinced common sense and the national interest demand rejecting Brussels’ war plans and refusing to send Hungarian taxpayers’ money to Ukraine for years to come—funds that would, in effect, finance the war and the Ukrainian state.

Our conviction is that we must start from our own situation and put Hungarian interests first. We must make it clear where everyone stands in this debate. Fidesz–KDNP stands with the Hungarian people and with peace, while Brussels’ puppets stand for a pro-war agenda and higher taxes,

he said.

The deputy minister pointed out that well over 1.5 million citizens have already expressed their opinions by filling out the National Consultation, showing that Hungarians understand the stakes and why it is important to oppose political plans that endanger the country’s security. He added that it is equally important to speak out against the Tisza Party’s austerity package.

No one would escape the tax hikes—that much is clear from the leaked documents. The Tisza Party is preparing a sweeping round of tax increases as part of its brutal austerity scheme,

he added.

Hidveghi said this must be openly discussed, making it clear that the public rejects the Tisza Party’s plans. According to him, most Hungarians do not want higher taxes, which is why he is encouraged by the strong turnout. He emphasized that the National Consultation is open until December 7—this Sunday evening—either by mail or online.

Why the National Consultation Matters

Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the consultation at the September meeting in Kotcse, after a memo leaked showing that the Tisza Party’s economic working group had drafted an extensive economic program. Later, the party’s vice-chair, Zoltan Tarr, inadvertently revealed that they would overhaul the personal income tax system. Speaking in Etyek, he admitted the party was planning a progressive, multi-bracket tax increase—but could not talk about it publicly because they would lose.

This is something that needs to be discussed, but right now we can’t talk about it. Among ourselves here,we can, of course, but once it gets out, I’ll be explaining myself—and it won’t make any difference. And there are countless things we can’t discuss. That’s why we say firmly that many things are possible—and necessary—but first we must win the elections. After that, everything is possible,

Zoltan Tarr said.