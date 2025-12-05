konzultációUkrajnanemzeti konzultációHidvéghi Balázs
National Consultation Nears Record as Final Deadline Approaches

Hungarians have until Sunday evening to return their questionnaires—an opportunity to reject the Tisza Party’s tax-hike agenda. Balazs Hidveghi, Deputy Minister of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office and Parliamentary State Secretary, told Magyar Nemzet that, as leaked documents have already revealed, “no one would escape” the Tisza Party’s tax increases.

Illustration (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)
Balazs Hidveghi stressed that the more people speak out against tax hikes and against supporting a pro-war policy, the stronger the mandate the prime minister and the government will have to defend Hungary’s interests.

Deputy Minister Balazs Hidveghi is pleased that so many people have already completed the National Consultation (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)

He underscored that the Cabinet is convinced common sense and the national interest demand rejecting Brussels’ war plans and refusing to send Hungarian taxpayers’ money to Ukraine for years to come—funds that would, in effect, finance the war and the Ukrainian state.

Our conviction is that we must start from our own situation and put Hungarian interests first. We must make it clear where everyone stands in this debate. Fidesz–KDNP stands with the Hungarian people and with peace, while Brussels’ puppets stand for a pro-war agenda and higher taxes,

he said.

The deputy minister pointed out that well over 1.5 million citizens have already expressed their opinions by filling out the National Consultation, showing that Hungarians understand the stakes and why it is important to oppose political plans that endanger the country’s security. He added that it is equally important to speak out against the Tisza Party’s austerity package.

No one would escape the tax hikes—that much is clear from the leaked documents. The Tisza Party is preparing a sweeping round of tax increases as part of its brutal austerity scheme,

he added.

Hidveghi said this must be openly discussed, making it clear that the public rejects the Tisza Party’s plans. According to him, most Hungarians do not want higher taxes, which is why he is encouraged by the strong turnout. He emphasized that the National Consultation is open until December 7—this Sunday evening—either by mail or online.

Why the National Consultation Matters

Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the consultation at the September meeting in Kotcse, after a memo leaked showing that the Tisza Party’s economic working group had drafted an extensive economic program. Later, the party’s vice-chair, Zoltan Tarr, inadvertently revealed that they would overhaul the personal income tax system. Speaking in Etyek, he admitted the party was planning a progressive, multi-bracket tax increase—but could not talk about it publicly because they would lose.

This is something that needs to be discussed, but right now we can’t talk about it. Among ourselves here,we can, of course, but once it gets out, I’ll be explaining myself—and it won’t make any difference. And there are countless things we can’t discuss. That’s why we say firmly that many things are possible—and necessary—but first we must win the elections. After that, everything is possible,

Zoltan Tarr said.

Tarr also admitted he would not reveal everything now “because then we would lose.”

Now, a several-hundred-page economic blueprint obtained by Index shows that Peter Magyar’s party is proposing a more radical overhaul of Hungary’s tax system than anything seen in the past decade.

The program estimates the state would need at least 1,300 billion forints more in revenue annually—money that would not come from growth but from harsh austerity, tax hikes, and increased payroll burdens.

A Popular Form of Public Consultation

It is not new for Hungary's government to turn to the public in times of external pressure or national risk. In recent years, the Cabinet has repeatedly used the National Consultation to gauge citizens’ views on major strategic questions.

The consultation allows citizens to express their position between elections on pivotal issues facing the country.

The previous consultation, held last fall, focused on key economic questions such as sovereignty, neutrality, economic growth, wage increases, support for businesses, and housing for young people. Some 1.3 million people responded. This year’s consultation is already among the most successful ever; participation has already surpassed 1.5 million. Only two consultations have seen higher turnout: the 2020 questionnaire on COVID-19 and economic reopening (1.7 million responses), and the 2017 consultation on the “Soros Plan” (2.3 million responses).

Cover image: Illustration (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)

 

Kárpáti András
idezojelekHavas

Havas Henrik és a keservesen pergő homokszemek

Kárpáti András avatarja

A másik megalázására indított szokásos Havas-akció most már a rajtvonalnál elhasalt.

