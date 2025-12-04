“Never a Better Start to the Year” – PM Orban Makes Major Announcement

– “We’re sweeping the Tisza austerity package off the table, and instead we are signing a major agreement today. After months of negotiations, an agreement has been reached between employers and employees. This means that next year the minimum wage will be raised by 11 percent, and the guaranteed wage minimum by 7 percent,” PM Viktor Orban announced. He added:

From January 1, the incomes of seven hundred thousand families will definitely rise — and that’s without even mentioning the increased family tax allowances.

– “It’s a serious commitment, one to which the government has contributed with an 11-point tax-cut program that will reduce the tax burden on SMEs by ninety billion forints. I thank everyone who helped bring about this important agreement. We believe the economy must be strengthened, wages must be raised, and taxes must be lowered. Never a better start to the year,” Mr. Orban concluded.

Mr. Orban also appeared on his news channel, where he said he would be signing the agreement with employees and employers within minutes. The prime minister was questioned again before arriving at the venue, and he shared a video of this on his social media page.