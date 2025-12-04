Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: A mi nagy tervünk, hogy Magyarországon munkaalapú társadalom legyen

FideszOrbán Viktorbéremelés
magyar

“Never a Better Start to the Year” – PM Orban Makes Major Announcement

An agreement has been reached between employers and employees. As a result, next year the minimum wage will rise by 11 percent, and the guaranteed wage minimum by 7 percent.

2025. 12. 04. 10:29
PM Viktor Orban (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)
PM Viktor Orban (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

– “We’re sweeping the Tisza austerity package off the table, and instead we are signing a major agreement today. After months of negotiations, an agreement has been reached between employers and employees. This means that next year the minimum wage will be raised by 11 percent, and the guaranteed wage minimum by 7 percent,” PM Viktor Orban announced. He added:

From January 1, the incomes of seven hundred thousand families will definitely rise — and that’s without even mentioning the increased family tax allowances.

– “It’s a serious commitment, one to which the government has contributed with an 11-point tax-cut program that will reduce the tax burden on SMEs by ninety billion forints. I thank everyone who helped bring about this important agreement. We believe the economy must be strengthened, wages must be raised, and taxes must be lowered. Never a better start to the year,” Mr. Orban concluded.

Mr. Orban also appeared on his news channel, where he said he would be signing the agreement with employees and employers within minutes. The prime minister was questioned again before arriving at the venue, and he shared a video of this on his social media page.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Megyeri Dávid
idezojelekLendvai Ildikó

A Tisza ősforrása Lendvai Ildikó

Megyeri Dávid avatarja

Magyar Péter tagadásban már maga a megtestesült MSZP.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu