PM Orban on Tisza Tax: Yet Another Left-Wing Party with an Austerity Package

"After the summer, the winter will also be loud with the Tisza Party's package," Viktor Orban pointed out on his social media page.

At that time, they still thought they could hide their plans. 'I will not tell everything, because then we will fail,' was the now-infamous statement from the Tisza Party’s vice president. Back then we believed that Zoltan Tarr was only referring to the progressive tax increase,

the Prime Minister recalled. "And then the full Tisza Package arrived. All six hundred pages of it," he continued.

That is how we learned that the tax hike is only the tip of the iceberg.

The Tisza Party's left-wing austerity package is far more severe. They would abolish childcare benefits (GYED) and family tax breaks, privatize the pension system, and make healthcare provision a paid service.

At least now we know what we are facing: yet another left-wing party and yet another left-wing austerity package. It was time to bring clarity to the situation,

Viktor Orban stated.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar and Zoltan Tarr, president and vice-president of the Tisza Party (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)