Rendkívüli

Ukrán támadás: robbanás a Barátság kőolajvezetéken

Tisza PártOrbán ViktorTisza-adóbaloldali megszorítócsomagminiszterelnökcsomagMagyar Péteradóemelés
magyar

PM Orban on Tisza Tax: Yet Another Left-Wing Party with an Austerity Package

The Tisza Party’s tax-hike plan is only the tip of the iceberg, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned after the economic package prepared for Peter Magyar’s party was made public, revealing a set of brutal austerity measures.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 03. 13:17
Peter Magyar and Zoltan Tarr, president and vice-president of the Tisza Party (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)
Peter Magyar and Zoltan Tarr, president and vice-president of the Tisza Party (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"After the summer, the winter will also be loud with the Tisza Party's package," Viktor Orban pointed out on his social media page.

At that time, they still thought they could hide their plans. 'I will not tell everything, because then we will fail,' was the now-infamous statement from the Tisza Party’s vice president. Back then we believed that Zoltan Tarr was only referring to the progressive tax increase,

the Prime Minister recalled. "And then the full Tisza Package arrived. All six hundred pages of it," he continued.

That is how we learned that the tax hike is only the tip of the iceberg.

The Tisza Party's left-wing austerity package is far more severe. They would abolish  childcare benefits (GYED) and family tax breaks, privatize the pension system, and make healthcare provision a paid service.

At least now we know what we are facing: yet another left-wing party and yet another left-wing austerity package. It was time to bring clarity to the situation,

Viktor Orban stated.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar and Zoltan Tarr, president and vice-president of the Tisza Party (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekönvédelem

Az apáé az erkölcsi győzelem!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Az önvédelemnél már csak egy fontosabb, szentebb és elidegeníthetetlenebb joga van az embernek: megvédeni a gyerekeit.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.