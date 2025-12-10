Rendkívüli

PM Orban: Peace, Economic Cooperation Take Center Stage

For the first time in thirty years, the president of Paraguay is visiting Hungary. Peace and economic cooperation are the focal point, Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized this Tuesday on his Facebook page.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 10. 11:13
Santiago Pena, President of Paraguay, and Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary in Budapest (Source: Facebook)
PM Orban noted that Europe is now in a state of war readiness. The political agenda is dominated by sanctions, asset seizures, and war-related initiatives. Yet much of the world wants something entirely different: peace, cooperation, and economic progress.

Santiago Pena és Orbán Viktor Forrás: Facebook
Santiago Pena, President of Paraguay, and Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Source: Facebook)

“That is the case in Paraguay as well,” the prime minister wrote. “President Santiago Pena has announced an ambitious development program and is seeking partners to successfully implement these reforms.” 

PM Orban noted: 

Over the past decade and a half, Hungary has become a reference point for conservative governance. Our tax-cutting policies, family-support programs, and achievements in employment and investment promotion are viewed as models in many parts of the world.

“That is why, together with President Pena, we are mapping out how Hungary can contribute to the success of Paraguay’s economic programs,” Victor Orban concluded.

 

Cover photo: Santiago Pena, President of Paraguay, and Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary in Budapest (Source: Facebook)

