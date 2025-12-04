barátság vezetékMagyarországenergiabiztonságSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Speaking to Magyar Nemzet, Hungary FM Sends a Clear Message to Ukraine + Video

Hungary's foreign minister called it outrageous that the Ukrainians have targeted Hungary’s energy security. Speaking to our newspaper, Peter Szijjarto emphasized that despite the attack on the Druzhba pipeline, oil deliveries remain uninterrupted. He then warned that Hungary contributes significantly to Ukraine’s energy security, and therefore we expect the attacks to stop both in Brussels and in Kyiv.

András János
2025. 12. 04. 16:57
Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Spekaing to our newspaper, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto addressed the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter
Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Source: Facebook)

The minister said he finds it outrageous that the Ukrainians are continuously attacking Hungary’s energy security,

 as in recent days they have launched multiple attacks against the Druzhba oil pipeline and its related infrastructure.

The minister continued by noting that the Russians were able to fend off some of these attacks, and therefore oil shipments to Hungary remain uninterrupted. 

Here at the NATO meeting, both in the presence of the Ukrainians and within our own NATO circle, I made it clear that Hungary contributes significantly to Ukraine’s energy security. Therefore, we expect both Brussels and Kyiv to end the physical and legal attacks against our energy security,

– FM Peter Szijjarto emphasized.

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Megyeri Dávid
idezojelekLendvai Ildikó

A Tisza ősforrása Lendvai Ildikó

Megyeri Dávid avatarja

Magyar Péter tagadásban már maga a megtestesült MSZP.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu