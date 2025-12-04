Spekaing to our newspaper, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto addressed the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline.
Speaking to Magyar Nemzet, Hungary FM Sends a Clear Message to Ukraine + Video
Hungary's foreign minister called it outrageous that the Ukrainians have targeted Hungary’s energy security. Speaking to our newspaper, Peter Szijjarto emphasized that despite the attack on the Druzhba pipeline, oil deliveries remain uninterrupted. He then warned that Hungary contributes significantly to Ukraine’s energy security, and therefore we expect the attacks to stop both in Brussels and in Kyiv.
The minister said he finds it outrageous that the Ukrainians are continuously attacking Hungary’s energy security,
as in recent days they have launched multiple attacks against the Druzhba oil pipeline and its related infrastructure.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
The minister continued by noting that the Russians were able to fend off some of these attacks, and therefore oil shipments to Hungary remain uninterrupted.
Here at the NATO meeting, both in the presence of the Ukrainians and within our own NATO circle, I made it clear that Hungary contributes significantly to Ukraine’s energy security. Therefore, we expect both Brussels and Kyiv to end the physical and legal attacks against our energy security,
– FM Peter Szijjarto emphasized.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Hungary FM Calls On Ukraine to Stop Ongoing Attacks on Hungary's Energy Security
In recent days, the Ukrainian army has also carried out several attacks on the Russian energy infrastructure responsible for the crude oil deliveries bound for Hungary.
Ukraine Has Two Goals in Attacking the Druzhba Oil Pipeline
They want to force Hungary to join the ranks of those supporting the war.
Hungary FM Meets With U.S. Deputy Secretary of State in Brussels
It's been decades since the United States was represented by anyone other than its Secretary of State at a meeting such as this.
Tamas Deutsch: Tisza’s Experts Also Worked on ex-PM Gyurcsany’s Austerity Package
According to Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch, it takes political courage in the West to put up a Christmas tree these days.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Komment
Összesen 0 komment
A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Hungary FM Calls On Ukraine to Stop Ongoing Attacks on Hungary's Energy Security
In recent days, the Ukrainian army has also carried out several attacks on the Russian energy infrastructure responsible for the crude oil deliveries bound for Hungary.
Ukraine Has Two Goals in Attacking the Druzhba Oil Pipeline
They want to force Hungary to join the ranks of those supporting the war.
Hungary FM Meets With U.S. Deputy Secretary of State in Brussels
It's been decades since the United States was represented by anyone other than its Secretary of State at a meeting such as this.
Tamas Deutsch: Tisza’s Experts Also Worked on ex-PM Gyurcsany’s Austerity Package
According to Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch, it takes political courage in the West to put up a Christmas tree these days.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!