I think it is now clear why Brussels does not demand accountability from Kyiv. It is because exactly the same thing is happening in Brussels as in Kyiv. Massive corruption is occurring here as well,

– he continued.

"Just now, another skeleton fell out of the closet, as the EU’s former High Representative, the Vice-President of the Juncker Commission, was arrested on corruption charges, and similarly, the former Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs of the Von der Leyen Commission was also detained for the same reason—suspected misuse of EU funds—after a house search was carried out at the former justice commissioner of the Von der Leyen Commission for money laundering,” Mr. Szijjarto added, emphasising that the same huge corruption scandal is unfolding in Brussels as in Kyiv.