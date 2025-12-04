According to a ministry statement, Mr. Szijjarto addressed allegations of procurement fraud and corruption involving the EU’s former High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, in response to journalists’ questions following a NATO Foreign Affairs Council meeting.
I already found it strange at the last foreign ministers’ council meeting that no one mentioned the massive corruption scandal unfolding in Ukraine. No one has demanded accountability from the Ukrainians for hundreds of billions of euros in EU support, even after it became clear that corruption is organized at the highest levels of government in Ukraine. European taxpayers’ euros ended up in the hands of a war-time mafia,
– he recalled.
