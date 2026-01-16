Venezuelabörtönmagyar állampolgárSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Another Hungarian Released from Venezuelan Prison + Video

Another Hungarian citizen has been released from prison in Venezuela, following close cooperation between the Hungarian government, the Dutch consulate in Caracas, and U.S. authorities. The announcement was made on Friday in Budapest by Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 16. 11:23
Újabb magyar állampolgárt engedtek ki a börtönből Venezuelában Forrás: MTI
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

According to a statement from the ministry, Foreign Minister Szijjarto reported that Venezuelan authorities, in the presence of Hungary’s honorary consul, released another Hungarian national—a woman who had previously been detained as a member of the international crew of a research vessel.

Szijjártó Péter: A kormány szorosan együtt dolgozott a caracasi holland konzulátussal és az amerikai hatóságokkal is
Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto: The government worked closely with the Dutch consulate in Caracas and with U.S. authorities (Photo: MTI)

We worked closely with the local Dutch consulate to secure her release, and since the Americans’ action in Caracas, we have also been cooperating with U.S. authorities. These efforts have now borne fruit. The Hungarian woman is now free, she is safe, and our honorary consul in Caracas is with her. We are already organizing her return home,

The foreign minister noted that with this development, two of the three Hungarian citizens previously held in Venezuela have now been released. One Hungarian remains in detention, but the government continues to make every necessary effort to secure that person’s release as well.

We owe our thanks to our Dutch colleagues on the ground, who worked continuously with our honorary consul to achieve this release, and we also thank the Americans, with whom we have remained in constant contact since their action in Caracas, in order to free the Hungarian citizens imprisoned in Venezuela, 

Szijjarto emphasized.

 

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Czopf Áron
idezojelekszubjektivitás

Három pillér

Czopf Áron avatarja

A közösségi média önmagunk keresésének, fogyasztásának és elemésztésének páratlan eszköze, a szubjektivitás temploma, piaca és fóruma is egyben.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu