Another Hungarian Released from Venezuelan Prison + Video

According to a statement from the ministry, Foreign Minister Szijjarto reported that Venezuelan authorities, in the presence of Hungary’s honorary consul, released another Hungarian national—a woman who had previously been detained as a member of the international crew of a research vessel.
We worked closely with the local Dutch consulate to secure her release, and since the Americans’ action in Caracas, we have also been cooperating with U.S. authorities. These efforts have now borne fruit. The Hungarian woman is now free, she is safe, and our honorary consul in Caracas is with her. We are already organizing her return home,
The foreign minister noted that with this development, two of the three Hungarian citizens previously held in Venezuela have now been released. One Hungarian remains in detention, but the government continues to make every necessary effort to secure that person’s release as well.
