Csaba Domotor: Brussels’ Self-Revealing Language Is Now on Full Display

The Fidesz MEP shared a post on social media drawing attention to a Politico article that, in his view, lays bare Brussels’ intentions.

According to Politico, “Manfred Weber quickly welcomed in Tisza to secure their influence in Budapest”—a formulation MEP Csaba Domotor underscored as particularly telling. (Photo: AFP)

As previously reported, Politico’s latest analysis notes that European institutions are closely watching Hungary’s electoral process, and that Brussels is openly hoping for the success of Peter Magyar. The outlet argues this matters because Manfred Weber, leader of the European People’s Party (EPP), seeks to expand his influence in Budapest through his relationship with the Tisza Party.