Csaba Domotor: Brussels’ Self-Revealing Language Is Now on Full Display

Manfred Weber "quickly welcomed in the Tisza Party to secure their influence in Budapest,” Politico wrote in a recent article—a passage highlighted by Hungarian MEP Csaba Domotor.

2026. 01. 16. 15:38
Csaba Domotor, Fidesz MEP (Photo: MTI)
The Fidesz MEP shared a post on social media drawing attention to a Politico article that, in his view, lays bare Brussels’ intentions.

According to Politico, “Manfred Weber quickly welcomed in Tisza to secure their influence in Budapest”—a formulation MEP Csaba Domotor underscored as particularly telling. (Photo: AFP)

As previously reported, Politico’s latest analysis notes that European institutions are closely watching Hungary’s electoral process, and that Brussels is openly hoping for the success of Peter Magyar. The outlet argues this matters because Manfred Weber, leader of the European People’s Party (EPP), seeks to expand his influence in Budapest through his relationship with the Tisza Party.

Commenting on the article, Domotor emphasized:

They also write that resources were provided to the Tisza Party so it could build its electoral platform. That’s plain language. The Tisza Party is needed to secure influence over Hungarian politics. They want a puppet government instead of one that charts its own course. On April 12, we can give them a loud and clear no.

Cover photo: Csaba Domotor, Fidesz MEP (Photo: MTI)

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekliberálisok

A liberális elmebaj arcai

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Szilágyi Ákos barátom munkája.

