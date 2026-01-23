PM Orban Sends Message to Zelensky: You Are in a Desperate Situation

"Dear President Zelensky! It seems to me that we will not be able to come to an understanding. I am a free man who serves the Hungarian people. You are a man in a desperate position who, for the fourth year now, has been unable or unwilling to bring a war to an end—despite the fact that the President of the United States has provided every possible assistance to do so," PM Orban wrote to the Ukrainian president.

In the message posted on his social media page, the prime minister went on to state:

Therefore, no matter how much you flatter me, we cannot support your war efforts. The Ukrainian people, of course—despite your carefully chosen insults—can still count on us to continue supplying your country with electricity and fuel, and we will also continue to support refugees arriving from Ukraine. Life itself will settle the rest, and everyone will get what they deserve.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)