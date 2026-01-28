PM Orban: Voting for Us Is the No Risk Choice + Video

“Those who vote for us are taking no risks. Those who vote for us are choosing certainty. Those who vote for us will be better off. Because Fidesz is the safe choice,” PM Orban wrote on social media, where he also shared a short video.

In the recording, the prime minister reminded viewers that the government has:

introduced 13th- and 14th-month pensions,

significantly increased the minimum wage and the guaranteed minimum wage,

granted personal income tax exemptions to young people under the age of 25,

while maintaining the lowest household utility costs anywhere in Europe.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Zoltan Fischer)