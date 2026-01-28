Rendkívüli

A Tisza pártból kiugrott szakértő kitálalt: tényleg adóemelésre és megszorításra készülnek, miközben a választási kampányban mást mondanak

PM Orban: Voting for Us Is the No Risk Choice + Video

In a new video, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban outlined the government’s most important measures, stressing that Fidesz represents the safe and reliable choice. He highlighted pension increases, hikes to the minimum wage and the guaranteed minimum wage, income tax exemptions for those under 25, and what he described as the lowest household utility costs in Europe.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 28. 12:16
Orbán Viktor, Magyarország miniszterelnöke
Orbán Viktor, Magyarország miniszterelnöke Fotó: Fischer Zoltán Forrás: Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Hivatal
“Those who vote for us are taking no risks. Those who vote for us are choosing certainty. Those who vote for us will be better off. Because Fidesz is the safe choice,” PM Orban wrote on social media, where he also shared a short video.

In the recording, the prime minister reminded viewers that the government has:

  • introduced 13th- and 14th-month pensions,
  • significantly increased the minimum wage and the guaranteed minimum wage,
  • granted personal income tax exemptions to young people under the age of 25,
  • while maintaining the lowest household utility costs anywhere in Europe.

 

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Zoltan Fischer)

Fontos híreink

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

