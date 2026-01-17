PM Orban: War Is Only One Bad April Decision Away

“On to Miskolc! On to the anti-war rally. Why? Because war is only one bad April decision away from us,” PM Orban wrote on social media.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview to host Zsolt Torocsik on Kossuth Radio’s ‘Good Morning, Hungary!’ program on January 16, 2026 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Office/Akos Kaiser).

The Hungarian prime minister emphasized:

In Brussels, they are doing calculations once again. Not how to achieve peace, but how to finance the war and Ukraine—‘for as long as it takes.’ In Europe’s capitals, they are calculating how many soldiers to send to Ukraine—as ‘peacekeepers.’ In Germany, they already know where those soldiers will come from—they have restarted conscription.

“Brussels wants to pull us, the Hungarians as well, into this vortex of war. This is what we must resist,” PM Orban added.

In Miskolc and Ozd. In Alsozsolca and Szikszo. In Szerencs and Kazincbarcika. That is why we are meeting today in Miskolc. For peace and for Hungary!

Viktor Orban concluded his post.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, chairman of Fidesz, speaks at the party congress at Hungexpo in Budapest on January 10, 2026 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Department/Akos Kaiser).