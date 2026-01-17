Rendkívüli

Stadionnyi ember várja Orbán Viktort Miskolcon

miniszterelnökháborúorbán viktor
magyar

PM Orban: War Is Only One Bad April Decision Away

The prime minister warned that in Brussels, leaders are calculating how to finance the war. Viktor Orban stressed, "Brussels wants to drag Hungarians into the whirlpool of war as well—this must be resisted."

Kozma Zoltán
2026. 01. 17. 10:35
A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök, a Fidesz elnöke beszédet mond a párt kongresszusán a budapesti Hungexpón 2026. január 10-én (Fotó: MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Kaiser Ákos)
A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök, a Fidesz elnöke beszédet mond a párt kongresszusán a budapesti Hungexpón 2026. január 10-én (Fotó: MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Kaiser Ákos)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“On to Miskolc! On to the anti-war rally. Why? Because war is only one bad April decision away from us,” PM Orban wrote on social media.

A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök (b) interjút ad Törőcsik Zsolt műsorvezetőnek a Kossuth rádió Jó reggelt, Magyarország! című műsorában a közmédia óbudai stúdiójában 2026. január 16-án (Fotó: MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Kaiser Ákos)
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives an interview to host Zsolt Torocsik on Kossuth Radio’s ‘Good Morning, Hungary!’ program on January 16, 2026 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Office/Akos Kaiser).

The Hungarian prime minister emphasized:

In Brussels, they are doing calculations once again. Not how to achieve peace, but how to finance the war and Ukraine—‘for as long as it takes.’ In Europe’s capitals, they are calculating how many soldiers to send to Ukraine—as ‘peacekeepers.’ In Germany, they already know where those soldiers will come from—they have restarted conscription.

“Brussels wants to pull us, the Hungarians as well, into this vortex of war. This is what we must resist,” PM Orban added.

In Miskolc and Ozd. In Alsozsolca and Szikszo. In Szerencs and Kazincbarcika. That is why we are meeting today in Miskolc. For peace and for Hungary! 

Viktor Orban concluded his post.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, chairman of Fidesz, speaks at the party congress at Hungexpo in Budapest on January 10, 2026 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Department/Akos Kaiser).

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekkislány

Érti ezt valaki?

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Öt év egy tízéves kislány megerőszakolásárt.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.