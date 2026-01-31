Police Detain Hungarian Alliance Politician in Bratislava; Szijjarto Responds + Video

According to reporting by the Ma7 news portal, police intervened because the young politician and event organizer refused to remove a yellow vest he was wearing to express his opposition to the legislative amendment.

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto responded to the incident, writing: “At the Bratislava protest against the Benes Decrees, police took Ors Orosz away because the inscription on his clothing questioned the decrees. I immediately contacted Hungarian Alliance president and speaker at the protest, Laszlo Gubik. He has just informed me that Ors Orosz has been released and that no proceedings will be initiated against him.”

Szijjarto emphasized that

the Hungarian government considers the principle of collective guilt unacceptable and regularly makes this position clear to the Slovak government. I myself have raised this issue several times—not with the ambassador, but with his superior, the Slovak foreign minister—and will continue to do so.

Szijjarto also shared a video on social media, stressing that

the Hungarian government has repeatedly stated that there is no place for the principle of collective guilt in 21st-century Europe. This position has been clearly communicated to the Slovak government and Hungary will continue to defend all ethnic Hungarians in Slovakia, ensuring that no one is harmed or subjected to discrimination on the basis of collective guilt.

Hungary's foreign minister reiterated:

the principle of collective guilt is unacceptable and has no place in modern Europe. I have repeatedly raised the issue with my Slovak counterpart will do so again. I want to assure ethnic Hungarians in Slovakia that they can continue to rely on the Hungarian government’s support. I remain in close contact with Laszlo Gubik, president of the Hungarian Alliance party

Ors Orosz later posted on social media:

Situations like this are why we named our organization Sine Metu—“Without Fear”—15 years ago. I will never allow myself to reach a psychological state in which fear determines my actions in my homeland. Slovakia is my home too.

After being released, Orosz thanked everyone who had expressed concern for him in recent hours. He also shared his statement to police on social media:

I do not question the existence of the Benes Decrees or this country’s territorial integrity. What I do question—and deeply condemn—is the application of the principle of collective guilt in the 21st century, specifically the ongoing confiscation of private property based on 80-year-old documents. This is why I decided to take part in this public event. (…) Police escorted me out of the event and instructed me to remove my vest with the inscription, then summoned one of the organizers, who told me: ‘If you do not remove the vest, the police will disperse the crowd.’ I responded that I consider such intimidation a restriction of freedom of speech and that I continue to stand by my views.

“I believe in honest reconciliation in our societies, based on mutual respect, and I will continue to fight for that,” the politician added.

Cover photo: Ors Orosz (Source: Facebook)