Rightfully Furious Farmers Confront Peter Magyar + Video

Domotor recalled that under the agreement, EU markets would be opened to South American countries and Ukraine while, at the same time, agricultural subsidies are set to be cut by 20 percent. The funds freed up by these cuts would then be diverted to military spending and to Ukraine. He noted that this week’s vote is not on the substance of the treaty itself, but on whether the European Parliament will challenge the procedure. The decisive vote, he added, will take place on Thursday on the motion of no confidence against European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen—when it will become clear who stands with the farmers and who stands with von der Leyen’s camp.

Farmers protest in Strasbourg against the Mercosur agreement (Photo: AFP)

“This Entire Mess Was Created by Peter Magyar’s Party in Brussels”

Domotor noted that

After a long absence, Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar finally showed up at his workplace and staged an astonishingly hypocritical performance. In a live Facebook video, Magyar claimed to be critical of the Mercosur agreement—while at the very same time, his own boss, European People's Party head Manfred Weber, was holding a press conference explaining why the EPP supports the deal.

Csaba Domotor added in a video statement that

Weber even insulted farmers by suggesting that many of them might not be familiar with the contents of the agreement.

“Peter Magyar is a member of the agriculture committee, yet for no fewer than 372 days he did not consider it important to stand up on these issues,” the Fidesz MEP said. “The problem is not simply that he avoids his workplace—it’s that he denies these plans while his own bosses quietly force them through.”

Dömötör also pointed out that Magyar failed to appear for the debate on agricultural subsidies and has not once stood up for farmers at a single committee meeting over the past year.

At a press conference, Péter Magyar claimed that Fidesz MEPs had not stood with farmers and were not present at the protest either. Dömötör responded to what he called an obvious falsehood.

Peter said we were missing from the farmers’ protest. We are here, I am here, and I spoke in the MEPs’ block—but he didn’t even have the courage to do that,

Domotor pointed out.