PM Orban Sends a Tough Message to Ukrainians: "Whoever Bites Us Will Get Their Teeth Knocked Out" + Video

In the coming weeks, the Ukrainians will do everything they can to create economic chaos in Hungary because they believe this will help the opposition, but Hungary cannot be blackmailed. Whoever bites us will get their teeth knocked out, Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated at the anti-war rally organized by the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) in Bekescsaba, south-east Hungary.

Viktor Orban: Hungary cannot be blackmailed, and if a country is facing such an attack, it must be repelled and countermeasures must be taken (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

"Do we need to concern ourselves with this? No. It does not matter what is in the Ukrainians’ heads. This is Hungary and we cannot be blackmailed. Empires have disappeared here before, and we are still here. We will not be frightened by a few loud-mouthed Ukrainian politicians, and we will not be frightened by a few attempts at blackmail," he declared. "We certainly have some faults, but you cannot say that we are not smart or brainy." He added that they know exactly how to handle such situations, and they will handle them.

Whoever bites us will get their teeth knocked out. So the Ukrainians had better look for a dentist,

he said.

He also pointed out that if Hungary had not been able to fend off Ukraine’s move, gasoline would cost 1,000 forints tomorrow morning. If Hungary allowed Russian gas to be shut off, it would mean that instead of paying an average of 250,000 forints per year for household utilities, Hungarian families would pay three to four times that amount. The Czechs pay one million forints for the same, and the Poles 850,000 forints, he noted.

The Prime Minister called it a lie that it would be possible to maintain current household utility prices while breaking away from Russian gas.

"If they want to force us into a corner and cut us off from cheap Russian energy, that is in fact an unlawful move on the part of the EU," Viktor Orban emphasized. He declared that if Hungarians want to protect their wallets, their pockets, their family budgets, then they must say no to "experts sent by Shell" and to Tisza itself. "We must kick aside the secretly concluded Munich pact, show strength toward the Ukrainians, and continue the policy we have pursued so far."