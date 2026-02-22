Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor bejelentése: Megállítjuk az ukrán hadikölcsön folyósítását, amíg nem indul újra az olajszállítás

PM Orban Sends a Tough Message to Ukrainians: "Whoever Bites Us Will Get Their Teeth Knocked Out" + Video

Hungary cannot be blackmailed, Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared at the anti-war rally in Bekescsaba. He noted that the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement states that Ukraine cannot take any decisions that would endanger the energy supply of any member state, stressing that if a country is facing such an attack, it must be repelled and countermeasures must be taken.

Munkatársunktól
2026. 02. 22. 12:11
In the coming weeks, the Ukrainians will do everything they can to create economic chaos in Hungary because they believe this will help the opposition, but Hungary cannot be blackmailed. Whoever bites us will get their teeth knocked out, Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated at the anti-war rally organized by the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) in Bekescsaba, south-east Hungary.

Orbán Viktor
Viktor Orban: Hungary cannot be blackmailed, and if a country is facing such an attack, it must be repelled and countermeasures must be taken (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

"Do we need to concern ourselves with this? No. It does not matter what is in the Ukrainians’ heads. This is Hungary and we cannot be blackmailed. Empires have disappeared here before, and we are still here. We will not be frightened by a few loud-mouthed Ukrainian politicians, and we will not be frightened by a few attempts at blackmail," he declared. "We certainly have some faults, but you cannot say that we are not smart or brainy." He added that they know exactly how to handle such situations, and they will handle them.

Whoever bites us will get their teeth knocked out. So the Ukrainians had better look for a dentist,

he said.

He also pointed out that if Hungary had not been able to fend off Ukraine’s move, gasoline would cost 1,000 forints tomorrow morning. If Hungary allowed Russian gas to be shut off, it would mean that instead of paying an average of 250,000 forints per year for household utilities, Hungarian families would pay three to four times that amount. The Czechs pay one million forints for the same, and the Poles 850,000 forints, he noted.

The Prime Minister called it a lie that it would be possible to maintain current household utility prices while breaking away from Russian gas.

"If they want to force us into a corner and cut us off from cheap Russian energy, that is in fact an unlawful move on the part of the EU," Viktor Orban emphasized. He declared that if Hungarians want to protect their wallets, their pockets, their family budgets, then they must say no to "experts sent by Shell" and to Tisza itself. "We must kick aside the secretly concluded Munich pact, show strength toward the Ukrainians, and continue the policy we have pursued so far."

"I say with due modesty that I am ready for this," the Prime Minister stated.

Regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline, the Prime Minister stated that the Hungarian government has firm knowledge that

the pipeline is suitable for delivering oil, but the Ukrainians have shut it down.

"They have no right to do so, because under the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, Ukraine cannot take a decision that endangers the energy supply of any member state. If a country is facing such an attack, it must be repelled and countermeasures must be taken," the Prime Minister underlined, adding that Hungary possesses a self-defense system, including oil reserves capable of supplying the country for months.

Further Countermeasure May Follow If the Ukrainians Do Not Restart the Druzhba Pipeline

Until oil starts flowing again from Ukraine, the country will not receive the €90 billion EU loan that was  approved, with the understanding that Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic is left out, the Prime Minister said.

"In addition, a significant portion of Ukraine’s gasoline supply comes from Hungary. And since gasoline is produced from oil, and the Ukrainians do not allow oil deliveries, then there is no gasoline," Viktor Orban pointed out. He also raised the issue that

a considerable share of electricity supply also flows from Hungary to Ukraine, and if this is stopped, serious consequences could follow.

"If necessary, we will also take this third countermeasure, in consultation with the Slovaks, who already signaled this possibility on Friday," the Prime Minister recalled.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

